Malaysia's King confers top federal honours on Chief Justice, defence chiefs and sports heroes

At a ceremony in Istana Negara marking the King's Official Birthday, 144 Malaysians received federal orders, including a Tun title for Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid, Tan Sri honours for senior defence and civil servants, and a DB award for cycling champion Azizulhasni Awang.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, presided over a grand investiture ceremony at Istana Negara on June 1, 2026 to mark his Official Birthday.

The event, titled the Presentation and Conferment of Federal Orders, Stars and Medals 2026, saw 144 distinguished Malaysians receive some of the nation's highest honours. The ceremony was attended by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, and featured a series of conferrals that highlighted contributions across the judiciary, defence, civil service, sports, business and community service. Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, 63, was the most prominently recognised individual.

Appointed as the country's seventeenth Chief Justice on July 28 of the previous year, Wan Ahmad Farid was the sole recipient of the Darjah Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM), a prestigious award that bestows the honorific title Tun. His elevation to Tun underscores his pivotal role in upholding the rule of law and steering the Malaysian judiciary through a period of significant reform.

The King's personal bestowal of the SSM on the Chief Justice was widely viewed as a reaffirmation of the independence and integrity of the nation's highest court. The King also honoured national sports icons, most notably track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, who received the Darjah Bakti (DB), Malaysia's top sporting accolade. The award recognised his extraordinary achievements on the world stage, including multiple Olympic and World Championship medals, and his role in raising Malaysia's profile in international cycling.

Among the senior defence and security leaders, Gen Datuk Seri Malek Razak Sulaiman, Chief of Defence Force, and Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, Inspector-General of Police, each received the Darjah Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN), granting them the title Tan Sri. The award was shared with Datuk Dr Daing A Malek Daing A Rahaman, Executive Director of Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd, reflecting the Crown's acknowledgement of contributions that bridge public service and economic development.

The Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), another Tan Sri‑conferring order, was presented to a cohort of senior civil servants and military commanders. Recipients included Treasury Secretary‑General Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, Foreign Ministry Secretary‑General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, Army Chief Gen Datuk Azhan Md Othman, Air Force Chief Gen Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris and Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor trustee Datuk Avinderjit Singh Harjit Singh.

Their collective recognition highlighted the importance of effective governance, diplomacy and defence in sustaining Malaysia's stability and growth. The Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN), which confers the title Datuk, honoured ten individuals from diverse sectors. Notable awardees were Court of Appeal Judge Leonard David Shim, Higher Education Ministry Secretary‑General Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim, Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry Secretary‑General Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob, MARA Director‑General Datuk Zulfikri Osman and Ambassador to the Russian Federation Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.

The list also featured cultural and corporate leaders such as Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka Director‑General Dr Hazami Jahari, community activist Datuk Rugayah Abdul Majid, Prof Dr Rofina Yasmin Othman of Mranti Corporation, Telekom Malaysia Group CEO Amar Huzaimi Md Deris and Country Garden Pacificview Executive Director Datuk Teo Chee Yow. Three distinguished officials received the Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD), all entitled to the Datuk title.

They were Malaysia's High Commissioner to South Africa Datuk Yubazlan Yusof, the King's senior private secretary Datuk Jaba Mohd Noah, and Brig Gen Datuk Amrul Yacob, aide‑de‑camp to the Royal Malaysian Air Force. Additional honours included twelve recipients of the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara (JMN), ranging from Putrajaya Corporation President Datuk Mohd Sakeri Abdul Kadir to senior medical practitioners like Dr Kok Tuck Choon of Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Dr Tang Swee Ping of Selayang Hospital.

Eleven individuals were awarded the Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM), among them Brig Gen Tan Chee Kee of the Air Accident Investigation Bureau and Shamsul Nizam Khalil, Deputy Director‑General of Enforcement at the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry. The ceremony also recognised contributions to foreign policy and diplomacy, with Datuk Shariffah Norhana Syed Mustaffa, Director‑General of the Foreign Ministry's Policy Planning and Coordination Department, receiving the Darjah Johan Setia Diraja (JSD).

Olympic badminton silver medallist Goh Liu Ying was among ten recipients of the Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN), highlighting the nation's appreciation for athletes who have brought honor on the world stage. The Bintang Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD) was awarded to Col Sheikh Ali Ahmad, aide‑de‑camp to the Sultan of Johor, and DSP Liyana Mohd Toff, aide‑de‑camp to the Permaisuri of Johor, underscoring the Crown's tribute to loyal service within the royal households.

Overall, the 2026 Federal Awards ceremony reflected the breadth of Malaysia's talent and dedication, spanning law, defence, civil service, sport, business and community activism. The diverse roster of honourees demonstrated the nation's commitment to recognising excellence and fostering a spirit of service that aligns with the constitutional monarchy's vision for progress and unity





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Federal Awards 2026 Tun Title Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Tan Sri Honours Malaysia Sports Awards

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