Malaysia's Junior Pickleball Champs Make History, Sport Grows Rapidly

Two brothers from Malaysia became the first-ever Junior champions of the Skechers International Pickleball Tournament, marking a significant milestone in the sport's growth. The tournament recorded impressive growth in participation and matches played, and brought together players from 14 countries.

When two brothers from Malaysia became the first-ever Junior champions of the Skechers International Pickleball Tournament , they made history as the youngest competitors. The tournament, now in its fourth consecutive year, recorded a 38 per cent year-on-year growth in participation, with 1,282 entries across 29 categories.

Over 1,600 matches were played across three days, and the prize pool rose to RM100,000, from RM80,000 the year before. Players came from 14 countries, including Australia, Japan, Spain, the United States, and Vietnam. Stephanie Chang, Senior General Manager of Skechers Malaysia, said the reintroduction of the Junior category this year was deliberate, as Pickleball in Malaysia is no longer just a sport for one generation.

One of the tournament's headline athletes is Colin Wong, a Skechers-sponsored athlete competing in the Men's Doubles 19+ Open. He is one of a small number of Asian players to have made that transition. For more information, read Pickleball Politics: Insider Rallies Behind MPA President As Association Fights For Survival, share your thoughts with us via TRP's Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/Threads





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Malaysia Skechers Pickleball Tournament Growth Participation Matches Played Prize Pool DUPR Professional Pickleball Circuit Asian Players Transition Colin Wong Skechers-Sponsored Athlete

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