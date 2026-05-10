Malaysia's Institutional Reform Advances with Proposal to Limit Prime Minister's Tenure to 10 Years

The proposed constitutional amendment to restrict the prime minister's term is seen as a crucial step to prevent the concentration of power and enhance democratic checks and balances in Malaysia. When initially tabled in March, the bill fell short of the required two-thirds support in the Dewan Rakyat, prompting calls for greater parliamentary accountability and voter scrutiny of lawmakers.

Law and Institutional Reform Minister Azalina Othman Said has emphasized the significance of amending Malaysia's constitution to limit the prime minister 's tenure, as it aims to curb the centralization of political power.

Speaking at the Madani Accountability Framework 2026 Town Hall program in Bangi, she commended Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his willingness to endorse the reform, which seeks to restrict the PM's term to a maximum of 10 years. The proposed amendment, known as the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, was initially tabled in the Dewan Rakyat last March but failed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority, with 146 MPs voting in favor, 32 absent, and 44 refraining from voting.

Azalina expressed disappointment over the outcome, attributing it partly to the absence of several lawmakers, including members from Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan. She highlighted the importance of MPs fulfilling their duty to attend and vote, regardless of their stance on a bill, to ensure their position is formally recorded. The minister underscored the need for institutional checks and balances, stressing that unlimited political power could harm the nation's democratic system.

She also urged voters to question and criticize absent MPs, asserting that their accountability is crucial for a functional democracy. The bill is set to be reintroduced in June, and Azalina called for widespread support to pass the amendment, assuring that the reform would strengthen Malaysia's governance and prevent political dominance. She reiterated that no individual should hold the top leadership position indefinitely, as it would be detrimental to the country's progress and stability.

The proposal aligns with Anwar's broader reform agenda, which seeks to enhance transparency and accountability in Malaysia's political structure. The minister's remarks reflect the government's commitment to ensuring that power remains balanced and that the political system operates fairly and efficiently





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