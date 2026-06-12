Malaysia's Industrial Production Index Grows 8.2% in April 2026, Fastest in Over Three Years

Malaysia's IPI rose 8.2% year-on-year in April 2026, the highest since September 2022, driven by expansions in manufacturing, mining, and electricity sectors.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) recorded a year-on-year growth of 8.2% in April 2026, marking the fastest expansion since September 2022 and supported by growth across all sectors.

According to Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd. Uzir Mahidin, the IPI maintained positive momentum in April 2026, increasing 8.2% compared to 3.1% in March 2026. The manufacturing sector remained the primary driver, with output rising 8.3% year-on-year, up from 5.5% in the previous month. This was followed by a recovery in the mining sector, which grew 6.8% versus 6.5% in March, while the electricity sector expanded 10.5% compared to 4.8% in March 2026.

On a month-on-month basis, however, the IPI declined 3.4% after recording a positive 9.3% growth in the preceding month, primarily due to contractions in manufacturing (-4.4%) and mining (-1.6%) output. Despite the monthly dip, the annual figures reflect robust underlying economic activity, particularly in export-oriented and domestic-oriented industries. The export-oriented segment, which accounts for two-thirds of the manufacturing sector, grew 8.5% in April 2026 compared to 6.7% in March.

This expansion was underpinned by a 14.6% growth in the manufacture of computers, electronics, and optical products, maintaining double-digit momentum. Other key contributors included the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (4.2%) and the manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats (9.3%). The strong export performance was mirrored by a 11.7% increase in the country's manufactured goods exports in April 2026.

However, compared to March 2026, export-oriented industries contracted 8.7% after a 11.9% increase the previous month. In contrast, domestic-oriented industrial production grew 8.0% in April 2026, accelerating from 2.8% in March. This growth was driven by a 13.5% surge in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers, as well as an 8.6% increase in processed food products.

Additionally, construction-related manufacturing saw gains, with fabricated metal products (excluding machinery and equipment) rising 5.8% and other non-metallic mineral products increasing 6.7%. On a month-on-month basis, domestic-oriented industries rose 5.3% compared to 1.4% in March. The mining sector's 6.8% year-on-year increase in April 2026 was led by a robust 16.6% jump in natural gas output, up from 3.4% in March. Conversely, crude oil and condensate production declined 6.4% compared to an 11.3% rise in March.

Month-on-month, the mining index fell 1.6% following a 12.3% increase in the previous month. Meanwhile, electricity generation expanded 10.5% year-on-year in April 2026 versus 4.9% in March. On a global scale, IPI growth in several countries for April 2026 included Singapore (17.6%), the United States (1.4%), Vietnam (9.3%), with slower growth in Japan (2.3%), China (4.1%), Taiwan (14.2%), and South Korea (1.5%).

Cumulatively, from January to April 2026, Malaysia's IPI grew 5.0% compared to the same period in 2025, supported by a 6.3% expansion in the manufacturing index and a 6.5% increase in the electricity index, while the mining index contracted 0.6%. The data underscores resilient industrial activity amid global uncertainties, with strong contributions from both export and domestic demand segments





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