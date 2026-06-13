Malaysia's Income Gap and Car Dependency: A Perfect Storm for Lower-Income Workers

A recent report reveals that 70.2% of formal workers in Malaysia earn RM5,000 or less per month, while a decent standard of living in Kuala Lumpur requires at least RM6,183. Decades of car-centric urban planning have made car ownership a necessity for millions who can least afford it, contributing to personal bankruptcy and limiting savings and long-term wealth building. To tackle the cost-of-living crisis, the government must invest in public transport, affordable housing, and pedestrian networks, and reimagine cities to serve people instead of traffic.

A recent report has shed light on a concerning disparity in Malaysia : 70.2% of formal workers earn RM5,000 or less per month, while economists estimate that a family in Kuala Lumpur needs at least RM6,183 monthly for a decent standard of living.

This widening gap between income and living costs is exacerbated by decades of car-centric urban planning, which has made car ownership a necessity for millions who can least afford it. The current global fuel crisis has put pressure on the government to maintain fuel subsidies, but these mask the true cost of car dependency.

For many Malaysians, the cost of commuting alone can consume a significant portion of their disposable income, contributing to personal bankruptcy and limiting savings and long-term wealth building. This is not merely a financial issue, but also an urban planning one. The prioritization of highways over public transport and walkable neighborhoods has created a system that disproportionately punishes lower-income workers.

To tackle the cost-of-living crisis, the government must invest in public transport, affordable housing, and pedestrian networks, and reimagine cities to serve people instead of traffic. The upcoming general and state elections present an opportunity to prioritize the needs of the 70% of Malaysians struggling to make ends meet





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Malaysia Income Disparity Car Dependency Urban Planning Cost-Of-Living Crisis Public Transport

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