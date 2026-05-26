Malaysia's Illicit Vape Trade Goes Underground, Evading Regulators

Malaysia's vape market has moved underground, with sellers operating in invite-only e-commerce platforms that are difficult for regulators to track. The platforms, which are invisible to casual browsers, are selling vapes with high puff limits and banned flavors.

KUALA LUMPUR: To buy a vape online in Malaysia today, a credit card is no longer enough. You need a referral. Despite a sweeping nationwide ban on the online sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act (Act 852), the market hasn't disappeared.

Instead, it has morphed into an underground network of digital speakeasies-invite-only e-commerce platforms that operate entirely out of the view of regulators. To access one of a growing number of underground vape stores operating in Malaysia, a prospective buyer must first obtain a referral from an existing customer.

Their application is then reviewed by an administrator, who verifies the referrer's identity before approving a profile to grant access to the platform's full catalogue of vaping products - many of which fall outside the country's regulatory framework. The platforms, which are invisible to casual browsers and inaccessible without prior vetting, are selling vapes with as much as 32,000 puffs per device.

This is way above the regulations which cap the puff limit at 3,000 puffs due to capacity limits under Act 852. Hundreds of vape devices, pods, and e-liquids - many in flavors and packaging explicitly banned under the new regulations - were available for immediate purchase. While authorities have successfully pressured public platforms like Shopee and Lazada to scrub vape listings, they are largely powerless against closed-loop, encrypted networks.

Cybersecurity experts warn that traditional enforcement methods - such as blocking websites - are largely ineffective against this new wave of digital black markets. Cybersecurity experts who examined the model say the illicit vape trade has grown far more sophisticated than most people realise. LGMS Bhd chief executive officer Fong Choong Fook said sellers have long since moved past conventional e-commerce. It is difficult to police because they don't even need to set up websites anymore.

They operate over forums, chat groups, and Telegram groups. In fact, having a dedicated website is no longer common - they typically operate under social media chat groups, he said. While the MCMC has the technical capability to block illicit websites, Fong warned this amounted to little more than a temporary fix. Technically, it is very easy to block a website.

The only problem is that they can spawn a new site every now and then, so it doesn't solve the problem from the root, he said. If they are operating groups on Telegram or WhatsApp, it is very hard to take action. I have seen Telegram groups selling contraband and smuggled goods. These groups are difficult to abolish because it requires cooperation from the social media platform providers to help block them.

This takes a long time and involves complex processes and cross-border legal jurisdictions, Fong explained. In a separate case, a storekeeper was acquitted of trafficking over 3kg of syabu, but pleaded guilty to a drug abuse charge. The case highlights the complexities of enforcing laws against illicit activities in the digital age. As the illicit vape trade continues to evolve and adapt, authorities must find new and innovative ways to combat it.

The case also raises questions about the effectiveness of current laws and regulations in addressing the issue of illicit activities in the digital age





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