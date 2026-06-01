Malaysia's Health Ministry Warns Retatrutide is Unregistered and Illegal

The Health Ministry has declared retatrutide an unregistered substance in Malaysia, prohibiting its sale, import, and advertisement. Enforcement actions have been taken against online listings, and severe penalties apply for violations.

The Ministry of Health in Malaysia has issued a strong warning regarding retatrutide, confirming that the substance is not registered with the country's Drug Control Authority (DCA) and is therefore illegal for sale, import, marketing, or supply.

According to the Pharmaceutical Services Programme, any product claiming to contain retatrutide is unapproved and its safety, quality, and efficacy cannot be verified. The ministry has already taken enforcement actions, including issuing one warning letter and removing 51 online listings related to the substance from social media and e-commerce platforms. This move is part of a broader effort to crack down on the illicit trade of unregistered medicinal products, particularly those marketed for weight loss.

Retatrutide, classified as a Group B Poison under the Poisons Act 1952, can only be supplied by a registered medical practitioner or pharmacist with a valid prescription, even if it were to be registered. Furthermore, the advertisement of such poison-classified medicines is strictly prohibited under the Medicines (Advertisement and Sale) Act 1956, as the Medicine Advertisements Board does not approve promotions for these products. The ministry's Pharmacy Enforcement Division actively monitors digital platforms to detect and remove illegal content.

Between January 2023 and December 2025, the division removed 42,639 unapproved medical advertisements from e-commerce sites and took action against 13,070 on social media. Any violation of these regulations can lead to severe penalties, including fines up to RM25,000 and up to three years imprisonment for individuals, and higher fines for companies, especially for repeat offences. Consumers are urged to exercise caution and avoid purchasing any products claiming to contain retatrutide from unauthorised sources.

The unregulated nature of these products poses significant health risks, as their composition and effects are unknown and untested by the relevant authorities. The ministry emphasizes that the sale, supply, or advertisement of unregistered medicines is a punishable offence under multiple acts, including the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

This warning underscores the government's commitment to protecting public health by strictly controlling the distribution of pharmaceutical products and ensuring that only safe, effective, and registered medicines are available in the Malaysian market





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