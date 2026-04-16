Malaysia's Health Ministry Enhances Prescriptions with Allergy Details and Comprehensive Drug Information

Malaysia's Ministry of Health is introducing mandatory allergy information and detailed medication specifics on all prescriptions issued in its facilities starting January 1, 2027. This initiative aims to improve patient safety, standardize healthcare practices, and comply with existing pharmaceutical laws and regulations.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Malaysia is set to implement a significant enhancement to its prescription system, mandating the inclusion of crucial patient allergy information and comprehensive medication details. This directive, aimed at bolstering patient safety and standardizing healthcare practices across all MOH facilities, will require prescriptions to clearly list a patient's known drug allergies .

Previously, existing prescription formats were found to be lacking in essential medication safety elements, particularly regarding allergy status, and practices were not uniform across different healthcare institutions. The revised prescription format will ensure a more thorough documentation process, aligning with legal and regulatory requirements. This includes recording patient identification, specific medication details such as dosage form, name, dose, frequency, duration, and the quantity of medication supplied. The move is in response to a review of the current system which identified shortcomings in meeting legal stipulations. As stated by MOH director-general Datuk Dr Mahathar Abd Wahab, the update is designed to streamline and standardize prescription formats nationwide, adhering to the Poisons Act 1952 and associated regulations concerning psychotropic substances and dangerous drugs. The new requirements necessitate the recording of complete patient and prescriber details, in accordance with Section 21 (2) of the Poisons Act 1952, Regulation 11 (2) of the Poisons (Psychotropic Substances) Regulations 1989, and Regulation 11 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Regulations 1952. This updated directive will be applicable to both manually generated prescriptions and those produced through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems. The current prescription slips primarily capture basic patient information like name, MyKad number, age, date, and illness. The forthcoming format will be considerably more detailed, requiring the patient's full name, age, MyKad number, weight, sex, contact details, diagnosis, drug allergies, citizenship status, and comprehensive medication specifics. A prescription, in essence, serves as a written instruction from a registered medical or dental practitioner, detailing the method, dosage, and duration of medication to guarantee that patients receive the most appropriate and safe treatment. The circular officially comes into effect on January 1, 2027. However, facilities are permitted to continue using their existing prescription stock until it is depleted to prevent wastage. The procurement and printing of the new prescription format should be planned and executed progressively from this date onwards





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Prescription Reform Patient Safety Drug Allergies Ministry Of Health Malaysia Medication Management

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