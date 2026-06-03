Malaysia's gas supply sufficient for now, says Minister

Malaysia's gas supply remains sufficient for now, with the majority of the country's electricity generation supported by domestic sources. The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said authorities are monitoring developments in the industry. The industry is not facing any supply constraints, with the company's primary source of gas coming from Petronas.

Malaysia 's gas supply remains sufficient for now, with the majority of the country's electricity generation supported by domestic sources , says Datuk Chang Lih Kang. The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said authorities are monitoring developments in the industry.

About 80% of electricity generation in Malaysia is supported by domestic sources, so we are not too dependent on external supply. For now, supply is adequate and there is no cause for major concern, he told reporters after launching the Revolutionising Industry with Graphene initiative here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gas Malaysia Bhd president and chief executive officer Azli Mohamed said the industry is not facing any supply constraints, with the company's primary source of gas coming from Petronas. Our reliance on the Middle East is minimal. Our supply comes mainly from domestic sources and Australia. Essentially, there are no issues meeting industry demand and we are able to supply our customers, he said.

However, Azli noted that the industry could still face indirect challenges, including higher transportation costs and supply chain disruptions. He cited the rubber industry as an example, as it depends on raw materials sourced from countries such as South Korea and China. Despite these challenges, the country's gas supply remains sufficient for now, with the majority of the country's electricity generation supported by domestic sources.

Authorities are monitoring developments in the industry to ensure that the supply of gas remains stable. The industry is not facing any supply constraints, with the company's primary source of gas coming from Petronas. Our reliance on the Middle East is minimal, and our supply comes mainly from domestic sources and Australia. Essentially, there are no issues meeting industry demand and we are able to supply our customers.

However, the industry could still face indirect challenges, including higher transportation costs and supply chain disruptions. The rubber industry is an example of this, as it depends on raw materials sourced from countries such as South Korea and China. Despite these challenges, the country's gas supply remains sufficient for now, with the majority of the country's electricity generation supported by domestic sources. Authorities are monitoring developments in the industry to ensure that the supply of gas remains stable.

The industry is not facing any supply constraints, with the company's primary source of gas coming from Petronas. Our reliance on the Middle East is minimal, and our supply comes mainly from domestic sources and Australia. Essentially, there are no issues meeting industry demand and we are able to supply our customers.

However, the industry could still face indirect challenges, including higher transportation costs and supply chain disruptions. The rubber industry is an example of this, as it depends on raw materials sourced from countries such as South Korea and China. The country's gas supply remains sufficient for now, with the majority of the country's electricity generation supported by domestic sources. Authorities are monitoring developments in the industry to ensure that the supply of gas remains stable.

The industry is not facing any supply constraints, with the company's primary source of gas coming from Petronas. Our reliance on the Middle East is minimal, and our supply comes mainly from domestic sources and Australia. Essentially, there are no issues meeting industry demand and we are able to supply our customers.

However, the industry could still face indirect challenges, including higher transportation costs and supply chain disruptions. The rubber industry is an example of this, as it depends on raw materials sourced from countries such as South Korea and China. The country's gas supply remains sufficient for now, with the majority of the country's electricity generation supported by domestic sources. Authorities are monitoring developments in the industry to ensure that the supply of gas remains stable.

The industry is not facing any supply constraints, with the company's primary source of gas coming from Petronas. Our reliance on the Middle East is minimal, and our supply comes mainly from domestic sources and Australia. Essentially, there are no issues meeting industry demand and we are able to supply our customers.

However, the industry could still face indirect challenges, including higher transportation costs and supply chain disruptions. The rubber industry is an example of this, as it depends on raw materials sourced from countries such as South Korea and China. The country's gas supply remains sufficient for now, with the majority of the country's electricity generation supported by domestic sources. Authorities are monitoring developments in the industry to ensure that the supply of gas remains stable.

The industry is not facing any supply constraints, with the company's primary source of gas coming from Petronas. Our reliance on the Middle East is minimal, and our supply comes mainly from domestic sources and Australia. Essentially, there are no issues meeting industry demand and we are able to supply our customers.

However, the industry could still face indirect challenges, including higher transportation costs and supply chain disruptions. The rubber industry is an example of this, as it depends on raw materials sourced from countries such as South Korea and China





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