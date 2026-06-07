Malaysia's food businesses are facing challenges sourcing ingredients due to fluctuating costs and unpredictable supply. The issue has not significantly affected operations, but inconsistent availability of the ingredient has become more noticeable in recent months.

Malaysia 's food businesses face challenges sourcing ingredients due to fluctuating costs and unpredictable supply. A bowl of miso soup alongside a rice set, or butter used to make a croissant - these are small details diners rarely think about when ordering a meal.

However, for many food businesses, sourcing the ingredients behind those everyday menu items is becoming increasingly challenging as costs fluctuate and supply becomes less predictable. Apart from cabbage, the price of dried chillies has also gone up. At Ordinary, a cafe in Taman Melawati, a member of the kitchen staff said the business has experienced challenges obtaining beef brisket from New Zealand, which is used in one of its main menu dishes.

The staff said broader disruptions affecting international shipping and import logistics have created uncertainty around supplies. Over at a Kuala Lumpur cafe KLCG, they had to switch the type of pasta used in one of its dishes after the product became unavailable from local suppliers. These experiences mirror what some food businesses across Malaysia say they are noticing: ingredients remain available overall, but some have become more expensive, harder to source or temporarily unavailable from preferred suppliers.

However, Mydin Mohamed Holdings managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said there are currently no major warning signs involving key food staples. Not all businesses have been able to find immediate replacements for ingredients they normally use. Ground FLAW cafe in Taman Melawati said it had temporarily stopped serving miso soup - a side dish accompanying some of its rice meals - after its usual miso paste became unavailable.

Co-owner and baker of Sugr, Salina Tuan Baharom, said prices for imported butter brands have risen sharply in recent months, alongside chocolate prices. Similarly Provisions cafe owner Lim Heng Kit said specific brands he uses for cakes and bread have been unavailable. Even businesses that rely largely on local ingredients are noticing subtle changes. The issue has not significantly affected operations, but inconsistent availability of the ingredient has become more noticeable in recent months.

The experiences shared by food operators largely align with Ameer's assessment that Malaysia is not facing widespread shortages. Instead, businesses describe a situation in which ingredients remain accessible but become more expensive, less predictable or suddenly unavailable from preferred suppliers





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Malaysia Food Businesses Ingredients Sourcing Challenges Costs Supply Unpredictable

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