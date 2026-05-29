Malaysia's First AATS Member: Jeffrey Prof Datuk Seri Dr Jeswant Dillon

For more than three decades, Prof Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Jeswant Dillon has spent countless hours in operating theatres handling some of Malaysia's most complex cardiothoracic surgery cases, while balancing the demands of clinical practice, academia, research, and mentorship. Earlier this month, he became the first Malaysian elected as a member of the prestigious American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS), placing Malaysia on the global cardiothoracic surgery map.

For more than three decades, Prof Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Jeswant Dillon has spent countless hours in operating theatres handling some of Malaysia 's most complex cardiothoracic surgery cases, while balancing the demands of clinical practice, academia, research, and mentorship.

Earlier this month, the Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) added another milestone to his distinguished career when he became the first Malaysian elected as a member of the prestigious American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS), placing Malaysia on the global cardiothoracic surgery map. The AATS is regarded as the world's leading organisation in the development of cardiothoracic surgical skills and innovations in patient care.

Its membership is highly selective, comprising internationally recognised surgeons who have demonstrated sustained excellence and significant contributions to the field of cardiothoracic surgery. For Dr Jeswant, the recognition represents more than a professional accolade, reflecting his unwavering commitment and dedication to advancing cardiothoracic surgery both in Malaysia and internationally. The award is a recognition of years of sacrifice invested in the discipline, representing decades of training, long hours both in clinical practice and academia, and sustained discipline.

Dr Jeswant received his initial cardiothoracic training at IJN before pursuing an advanced fellowship at the renowned Mayo Clinic in the United States, laying the foundation for a career that would position him among the region's leading cardiothoracic surgeons. Over the years, he has held several key leadership roles at IJN, including head of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery from 2014 to 2019.

His clinical expertise spans valve repair and replacement, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, coronary artery bypass surgery, corrective procedures for anomalous coronary artery and hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOCM), as well as video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS). Beyond the operating theatre, Dr Jeswant has also carved a strong presence in academia, education, and training, serving as adjunct professor at Universitas Airlangga in Indonesia and Universiti Malaya, as well as Chairman of the Speciality Subcommittee for Education (SSC-EDU) Cardiothoracic Surgery for the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) and Board Director of IJN University College (IJNUC).

His active participation in academia includes contributions as an author and invited editorial commentator for leading peer-reviewed, high-impact international medical journals, as well as a speaker at scientific conferences. Currently serving as Sports and Fitness Ambassador at IJN, he has also been involved in various sports medicine initiatives including serving as team doctor for the national cycling contingent to the Paris Olympics 2024 and as a member of the Medical Committee of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) and the Medical and Anti-Doping Committee of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM).

Despite the international acclaim, Dr Jeswant views his election to the AATS not merely as a personal achievement but as an opportunity to strengthen Malaysia's presence within the global cardiothoracic community. He believes this recognition creates an important opportunity to strengthen ties between the AATS and IJN through deeper academic exchange, research, and clinical collaboration, as well as regional leadership in cardiothoracic care.

As president of the Malaysian Association for Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery (MATCVS), Dr Jeswant hopes the recognition will open wider doors for younger Malaysian surgeons through mentorship, fellowships, international collaborations, and specialised training opportunities. He believes stronger academic and research networks will enable Malaysia to contribute more actively to global advancements in cardiovascular and thoracic care, particularly as the field evolves towards minimally invasive therapies, artificial intelligence, precision medicine, and tissue-based innovations





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