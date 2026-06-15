Malaysia's Finance Ministry Flags Tender Rigging; New Law Targets Procurement Abuse

Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican reveals that government tender specifications are often tailored to single out preferred vendors, undermining competition. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has ended direct negotiations and enacted the Government Procurement Bill 2025 to impose post-retirement liability for procurement irregularities.

Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican has revealed that the finance ministry discovered persistent irregularities in government tender procurement, specifically the practice of tailoring specifications to favour a single vendor.

Speaking at the 2026 Malaysian Statutory Bodies Conference in Putrajaya, he noted that while the tender process appears competitive initially, after financial and technical evaluations often only one bidder remains because specifications are deliberately skewed. He stressed that this problem has been observed across multiple agencies, including the finance ministry itself, and that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who also holds the finance portfolio, is taking a firm stance.

To address these abuses, the government has ended direct negotiations, with almost all procurements now conducted via tender. However, creativity in circumventing the system remains a challenge, as Johan pointed out that Malaysians can be quite inventive when implementing tenders. He emphasized that such incidents are not isolated but recurrent, signalling a need for systemic reform. Johan emphasized that the practice undermines competition and wastes public money, as inflated costs often result from non-competitive bids.

The detection of these irregularities has highlighted deficiencies in the current procurement framework, prompting a comprehensive overhaul





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