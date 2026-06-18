Malaysia's Evidence Law Must Adapt to Digital Age, Ensure Fairness and Truth

A Federal Court judge has emphasized the need for Malaysia's evidence law to keep up with the digital age while ensuring fairness and uncovering the truth. The judge also called for a revamp of the Evidence Act 1950 to deal with modern forms of evidence.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's evidence law must keep up with the digital age while remaining focused on ensuring fairness and uncovering the truth, says a Federal Court judge.

Collin Lawrence Sequerah said courts are increasingly required to assess electronic communications, digital records, computer-generated documents, social media content, and complex forensic evidence. The law must therefore continually adapt while remaining faithful to its fundamental purpose, and the pursuit of truth through fair and reliable processes. Sequerah was speaking at the launch of the second edition of Law of Evidence: A Commentary, written by lawyer Srimurugan Alagan. Also in attendance was former Chief Justice Tengku Maimum Tuan Mat.

Sequerah said the law of evidence forms the foundation of the justice system, determining how facts are established before the courts. In many respects, evidence is the bridge between allegation and proof, between accusation and conviction, between claim and judgment. He said the significance of the law of evidence cannot be overstated, noting that judges are tasked with determining disputes involving life, liberty, property, reputation, and commercial interests.

The law must strike a balance between ensuring fairness and uncovering the truth as it safeguards fairness while facilitating the discovery of truth. Sivamurugan called for a revamp of the Evidence Act 1950 as the courts were currently interpreting a law written in 1872. An update has become necessary to deal with modern forms of evidence such as the advent of computers, electronic records, and DNA testing.

He cited the definition of a document as an example, saying those responsible for drawing up the legislation did not anticipate documents produced by computers because they did not exist at the time. The Act needs to be amended to expressly recognise digital records and electronic evidence instead of leaving courts to rely on interpretation. He cited Section 112 of the Evidence Act as an example of the law lagging behind science.

Even though you have DNA evidence as proof, that section doesn't allow DNA evidence





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