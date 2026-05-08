Malaysia's End-of-Year Mall Decadoration Spectaculars!

Malaysia's massive shopping malls are renowned for their impressive end-of-year decorations. Last year's displays truly left a lasting impact. Amongst various malls in Malaysia, which one stands out in your opinion? Let us know below!

S's famous giant Christmas tree shines equally magical at night while in daytime. Along with that, a cozy-looking multi-storey chalet in the main atrium! Other than that, nearby city has transformed its main atrium into a mini carnival-like setting packed with workshops for Santa's young helpers.

There's also a little working Ferris wheel! Another city has put its touch of whimsy by adding some iconic characters from Alice in Wonderland to their setting.

Additionally, there's a moat surrounding the whole Christmas setting offering boat rides for mall patrons. Another mall has constructed a replica of the London Bridge and the classic red phone booth you can use to call someone. Which mall do you think has the best Christmas decorations this year? Let us know your pick in the comments section below





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'S Iconic Giant Christmas Tree 'S Cozy-Lookin' Multi-Storey Cabin In The Main 'S Miniature Carnival-Slash-Workshop For Santa 'S Mini Functioning Ferris Wheel 'S Iconic Characters From Alice In Wonderland 'S Replicas Of London Bridge And Classic Red P

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