Malaysia's Election Commission Sets July and August Polling Dates for Johor and Negeri Sembilan State Elections

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that Johor will hold its state election on July 11, with nomination day on June 27, while Negeri Sembilan will vote on August 1, with nominations on July 18. Early voting dates, campaign periods, cost estimates, voter counts, and operational details have been released. The EC also outlined postal voting procedures and initiatives to boost turnout and transparency.

The Election Commission (EC) of Malaysia has officially announced the polling dates for two significant state elections: Johor and Negeri Sembilan. For Johor, the election will be held on July 11, while Negeri Sembilan will vote on August 1.

These dates follow the dissolution of the respective state assemblies earlier in the month, setting the stage for a series of electoral activities in the coming weeks. The nomination day for Johor is scheduled for June 27, and for Negeri Sembilan, it will be on July 18.

Early voting will take place prior to the main polling days, on July 7 for Johor and July 28 for Negeri Sembilan, allowing certain categories of voters to cast their ballots ahead of time. The campaign period is set to last for 14 days in each state, concluding at 11:59 pm on July 10 for Johor and on July 31 for Negeri Sembilan.

This timeframe is intended to provide candidates with a fair and adequate period to reach out to voters while ensuring a structured electoral process. According to EC chairman Ramlan Harun, the financial implications of these elections are substantial. The Johor state election is estimated to cost RM86.8 million, while the Negeri Sembilan election will require approximately RM80.6 million. These costs cover a wide range of logistical preparations, personnel deployment, and the implementation of voting infrastructure across the two states.

Voter eligibility figures highlight the scale of these exercises. In Johor, a total of 2.73 million individuals are registered and eligible to exercise their right to vote.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan has a voter roll of 889,490. The operational logistics involve the deployment of a significant number of election workers. For Johor, the EC will assign 42,971 personnel to manage 1,140 polling centres, which will contain 4,980 voting streams. In Negeri Sembilan, the operation will involve 15,344 election workers overseeing 439 polling centres and 1,738 streams.

Postal voting arrangements have also been detailed. Eligible voters under specific categories-such as election workers, security personnel, Malaysians residing overseas, and members of certain organisations-are permitted to apply for postal voting. The application windows vary by category, with closing dates falling between June 19 and July 15. This provision aims to facilitate participation for those who may be unable to vote at their designated polling stations on the main election days.

Chairman Ramlan Harun also offered advice to prospective candidates, urging them to submit their nomination papers well in advance to allow sufficient time for verification. He further encouraged the early payment of the required election deposit to avoid any last-minute complications that could disrupt the nomination process. In terms of transparency and observation, the EC has indicated that government agencies and non-governmental organizations are welcome to act as election observers.

To enhance openness, the commission plans to live-stream selected polling streams via its official Facebook page, enabling the public to monitor the voting process in real time. Additionally, the EC will be rolling out its "Jom Kita Undi" (Let's Vote) campaign across the nation. This initiative, which will utilize both traditional media and digital platforms, is designed to encourage higher voter turnout by raising awareness about the importance of participating in the democratic process.

With all these elements in place, the EC is preparing for two state elections that will test the robustness of Malaysia's electoral machinery and the engagement of its electorate in Johor and Negeri Sembilan





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Election Commission Malaysia Johor State Election Negeri Sembilan Election Polling Dates Nomination Day Early Voting Voter Turnout Malaysia Elections

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