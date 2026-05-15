Malaysia's Economy Surges 5.4% in 1Q 2026, Ringgit Mixed Against Major Currencies

Malaysia's economy expanded by 5.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, driven by robust domestic demand, investment activities, and exports. The ringgit closed mostly higher against major currencies, but was lower against the US dollar today amid continued support for the greenback on expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would maintain its restrictive monetary stance.

The ringgit closed mostly higher against major currencies after Bank Negara Malaysia announced that Malaysia’s economy expanded by 5.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding the advance estimate of 5.3 per cent, driven by robust domestic demand , investment activities, and exports.

However, the local note was lower against the US dollar today amid continued support for the greenback on expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would maintain its restrictive monetary stance. At 6 pm, the ringgit depreciated to 3.9515/9580 against the greenback from 3.9300/9330 at Thursday’s close.

Earlier today, BNM reported that Malaysia’s economy expanded by 5.4 per cent, with household spending remaining resilient amid favourable labour market conditions and continued policy support, while investment activity was sustained by machinery and equipment spending, structures investment, and the implementation of multi-year projects. The central bank said private consumption expanded by 4.7 per cent in 1Q 2026, while private investment grew 7.8 per cent.

Net exports surged 13.5 per cent amid steady export growth and a faster moderation in imports. Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said strong US retail sales growth of 4.9 per cent year-on-year in April suggests that the Fed is likely to maintain its restrictive stance this year, providing support for the US dollar.

"Meanwhile, the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping appeared cordial, suggesting that trade relations between the two countries remain fairly conducive for now," he told Bernama. It appreciated against the British pound to 5.2749/2835 from 5.3094/3135, and rose against the euro to 4.5948/6024 from 4.6009/6044 at Thursday’s close. The local currency traded mostly lower against its regional peers.

It rose against the Thai baht to 12.0989/1247 from 12.1506/1652, but eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0871/0927 from 3.0867/0893, shed against the Indonesian rupiah to 224.5/225.0 from 224.1/224.4, and was lower against the Philippine peso at 6.40/6.41 from 6.37/6.38. - Bernam





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Economy Bank Negara Malaysia Ringgit Major Currencies US Dollar US Federal Reserve Domestic Demand Investment Activities Exports Private Consumption Private Investment Net Exports Strong US Retail Sales Growth Commodious Trade Relations British Pound Euro Thai Baht Singapore Dollar Indonesian Rupiah Philippine Peso

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Breaks Historical Record with 10.6 Million International Visitors in First Quarter of 2026Malaysia has successfully welcomed over 10.6 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2026, setting a new historical record. The country's tourism industry has experienced a significant increase of 5.4% compared to the same period last year, with a particular boost from Chinese tourists during the Chinese New Year.

Read more »

World Bank projects Malaysia's economy to grow 4.4% in 2026 amid global risksWhat traffic law violator with unpaid fines is driving a black Pontiac Trans Am that looks like the car with the talking computer from the 1980s TV series Knight Rider, and even has the same license plate?

Read more »

Jenama kenderaan komersial Taiwan sertai MCVE 2026Pameran Kenderaan Komersial Malaysia (MCVE) 2026 terus mengukuhkan kedudukan Malaysia sebagai hab automotif serantau

Read more »

Malaysia’s Economy Grows 5.4% In Q1 2026 Despite Global Uncertainty, Says BNMThe country’s solid fundamentals has so far provided buffers against the brunt of the shocks.

Read more »