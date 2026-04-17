Malaysia's Economy Poised for Robust Growth in 2026 Amidst Global Headwinds

Malaysia's economy is set for strong performance in 2026, driven by the E&E sector and domestic demand. Forecasts from HSBC and RHB Investment Bank project healthy GDP growth, with resilience expected despite global uncertainties and potential oil price volatility.

Malaysia's economic outlook for 2026 remains strong, buoyed by the sustained performance of the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector and robust domestic demand , even in the face of global economic uncertainties. The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has projected a significant growth of 5.3 per cent for the first quarter of 2026, based on advance estimates.

This positive start to the year has led HSBC Global Investment Research to maintain its forecast for Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 4.5 per cent for the full year 2026. This figure positions Malaysia comfortably within the revised growth range of 4.0 to 5.0 per cent set by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM). While the DOSM's quarterly figure was slightly lower than the market's expectation of 5.5 per cent year-on-year, it surpassed HSBC's own forecast of 5.1 per cent, highlighting an underlying resilience. Two key factors contributing to this strength were the manufacturing sector's robust performance, with nearly six per cent year-on-year growth, primarily driven by the booming electronics segment where Malaysia plays a crucial role in the global supply chain. Additionally, the construction sector, after experiencing eight consecutive quarters of double-digit expansion, has seen a moderation to single-digit growth, indicating a more balanced development. HSBC Global also noted that BNM stands out as the only central bank in Asia to have upgraded its growth forecast, even amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict. Consequently, HSBC anticipates no change in BNM's monetary policy, with the policy rate expected to remain steady at 2.75 per cent. Similarly, RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB IB) shares a positive view on Malaysia's economic trajectory, projecting a GDP growth of approximately 4.7 per cent for 2026. This growth is anticipated to be fueled by strong domestic consumption, substantial private investment, and healthy export activity. RHB IB expects the retail and wholesale sectors to continue their upward trend, benefiting from a stable labour market, consistent wage increases, and rising household incomes. The manufacturing sector is also projected to maintain its positive momentum, supported by persistent global demand for E&E products and a strong domestic economy. However, RHB IB acknowledges the sector's susceptibility to external economic shifts and fluctuations in input costs. Private investment is expected to remain vigorous, driven by ongoing infrastructure projects, the development of data centres, and the continued expansion within the manufacturing industry. In the context of the current geopolitical climate, Malaysia is anticipated to be among the least adversely affected ASEAN nations. Nevertheless, a prolonged or escalating conflict in West Asia could lead to upward pressure on oil prices, potentially dampening Malaysia's growth prospects. RHB IB has outlined a worst-case scenario where a sustained surge in oil prices to US$140 per barrel, from a pre-conflict average of US$70, could reduce Malaysia's GDP growth by approximately 0.5 percentage points, bringing it down to around 4.2 per cent. In such a scenario, Malaysia's GDP growth for 2026 might ease to approximately 4.0 per cent. However, even under these challenging conditions, strong domestic fundamentals, proactive government policies, and Malaysia's position as a net energy exporter are expected to provide a degree of cushioning against these external headwinds





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