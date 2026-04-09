Malaysia's Economy Minister Outlines WFH Policy, Addresses Energy Crisis Concerns

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir clarifies the government's approach to the work-from-home policy, emphasizing its focus on maintaining productivity amidst the energy crisis. He also addresses concerns about potential supply disruptions and emphasizes the government's proactive measures to ensure economic stability and secure essential supplies.

KUALA LUMPUR The implementation of the work-from-home ( WFH ) policy for civil servants commencing next Wednesday, April 15th, is designed to maintain productivity without hindering economic operations, according to Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir. He emphasized that the current WFH approach differs significantly from the one implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, which primarily aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

The present policy prioritizes the sustained efficiency of civil servants in their duties, allowing them to work remotely while contributing to national economic activity. The minister clarified that working from home does not equate to impeding economic activity but rather aims to ensure that productivity remains stable and civil servants diligently fulfill their responsibilities from their homes or other designated locations. This perspective was shared during the Ruang Bicara program on Bernama TV, titled “Addressing the Energy Crisis: Ensuring Economic Stability”, where the minister discussed various measures being taken to navigate the current economic landscape. This is a strategic move to ensure essential government functions continue to operate effectively during potential energy-related challenges and underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining economic stability. \Addressing public concerns regarding potential panic buying, Akmal Nasrullah stated that the government has proactively taken early measures to address supply chain issues since the activation of the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) early last month. He highlighted that the government is closely monitoring the supply of essential goods, including food and other critical items. The minister provided specific examples of the measures undertaken, such as ensuring a sustained rice supply for up to nine months. He also mentioned that the government is closely monitoring the availability of fresh supplies, such as vegetables, which require continuous production, as well as protein sources, including chicken and eggs, alongside animal feed supplies. In light of these proactive steps, he urged the public not to engage in panic buying, as such actions could destabilize the existing supply chain and potentially lead to shortages. The government's strategic focus is to establish a robust buffer against supply disruptions and ensure essential goods are readily available to the public. He emphasized that proactive measures were taken from the beginning to ensure a sufficient supply of goods, which is vital to maintain confidence within the public. He stressed the importance of avoiding hoarding or panic buying, which could shock existing stock levels, and urged the public to act responsibly to ensure the stability of the markets and essential supplies. \During the Ruang Bicara program, the Economy Minister also addressed the challenge of effectively communicating economic messages to the public, emphasizing the need for a clearer, more consistent, and easily understandable communication approach amidst the current economic complexities. He acknowledged that effectively conveying these messages required a strategic communication plan, including the consistent use of short videos to explain economic issues to the public. The minister acknowledged the challenge of balancing informative content with broader appeal, to make the economic concepts understandable to everyone. The goal is to build confidence and gather support for economic decisions through continuous efforts, including meeting with the public to explain the issues. He anticipates that it will take about two months to engage the public, explain the economic issues, build trust, and gain support for important decisions to enhance the overall economic environment. Furthermore, the commitment to transparency and clear communication is crucial for fostering public understanding and ensuring the success of the government’s economic policies during the current energy crisis, and a strategic buffer will be set up to ensure the availability of medicine and medical devices





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