Malaysia's doubles stars shine at Singapore Open 2026

Malaysia's top women's doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, and defending men's double champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, advanced to the second round of the Singapore Open 2026, while national women's top player K. Letshanaa and world number 47 Justin Hoh failed to progress in the singles category.

Malaysia 's top women's doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah , marked a successful return to action following a recent injury, advancing to the second round of the Singapore Open 2026 .

The world number two pair defeated Chinese Taipei duo Hu Li Fang-Jheng Yu Chieh in a 51-minute rubber-set match. Tan expressed dissatisfaction with their performance, citing areas for improvement in strategy and on-court coordination.

Meanwhile, defending men's double champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, also advanced after an impressive first round performance, defeating French brothers Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov in straight sets. The duo attributed their winning to calmness and strategic gameplay within the court. In the singles category, national women's top player K. Letshanaa failed to advance to the second round after losing to China's world number four and Tokyo Olympic champion, Chen Yu Fei.

Malaysia's challenge in the men's singles also ended after world number 47 Justin Hoh bowed out to France's world number four Christo Popov





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Singapore Open 2026 Malaysia Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik K. Letshanaa Justin Hoh

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