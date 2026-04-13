Malaysia's Domestic Violence Laws Fail to Protect Unmarried Partners

Advocates are calling for changes to Malaysia's Domestic Violence Act to include unmarried couples, as current legislation leaves many vulnerable to abuse without adequate legal protection. The law's limitations are exposed by rising cases and highlight the need for broader definitions of 'domestic relationship'.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Malaysia 's primary legislation addressing domestic violence inadequately safeguards all individuals experiencing abuse, particularly disadvantaging those in non-marital relationships by denying them access to crucial protective measures. The Domestic Violence Act 1994 (DVA), while providing a legal framework for the protection of survivors, restricts its application to specific 'domestic relationships,' thereby excluding unmarried intimate partners, encompassing individuals in dating relationships, engagements, or those who are no longer in a relationship.

Recent data indicates a concerning surge in domestic violence cases. Police records show a rise in reported cases, escalating from 5,507 in 2023 to 7,116 in 2024. Simultaneously, the Women's Aid Organisation (WAO) reported receiving 50 calls in 2025 pertaining to violence within non-marital relationships via its hotline. As the prevalence of relationships outside of formal marriage continues to increase, advocates are expressing concerns that the existing legal framework is failing to adapt to these evolving societal dynamics, potentially leaving a growing segment of the population without meaningful protection. Section 2 of the DVA specifically limits protection to spouses, former spouses, children, and other recognized family members. Consequently, survivors in non-marital relationships are precluded from accessing essential legal safeguards designed to prevent further abuse, including Emergency Protection Orders (EPOs), Interim Protection Orders (IPOs), and Protection Orders (POs). Without these crucial orders, survivors are often compelled to rely on provisions within the Penal Code, which typically address offenses only after they have occurred, offering no ongoing restraining protection. The existing situation underscores a critical gap in legal protections available to individuals in vulnerable situations.

Consider a recent case brought to light by WAO: A 25-year-old woman endured escalating abuse from her boyfriend over a three-year period. What started as a seemingly stable relationship devolved into controlling behavior, including the tracking of her movements, threats to release intimate images, and ultimately, physical violence. Due to her unmarried status, she was deemed ineligible for an Interim Protection Order. Without these crucial legal safeguards to distance her from the abuser, the harassment continued unabated, plunging her into a cycle of repeated police reports without any lasting protection. Malaysia has introduced stalking laws that offer some recourse, enabling victims to seek Stalking Protection Orders (SPOs). However, these have limited reach, primarily addressing stalking behaviors and failing to encompass the broader scope of abuse found in intimate partner violence, like physical harm and coercive control. These SPOs are also time-limited, often expiring after the trial's conclusion, unlike the DVA protections that can offer more long-term safeguards. WAO is actively campaigning for revisions to the legislation. Their proposals include a widening of the definition of 'domestic relationship' to include all intimate partners, thereby allowing unmarried survivors to access protection orders. They also propose mechanisms to prevent the misuse of such orders while ensuring genuine victims are not excluded. Nazreen Nizam, executive director of WAO, emphasizes that the current law already provides a valuable framework, but it is limited by its definition. She stated: 'This means many victims in intimate non-marital relationships — including those who are dating or engaged — may fall outside this protection. The fact is, violence does not occur only in marriages. Violence occurs in power relationships. Violence occurs when there is control, threats, coercion, fear, and danger.' She further emphasized that legal protection should be based on the risks faced by victims, rather than their marital status alone. This position highlights the need for a legal framework that prioritizes the safety and well-being of all survivors of abuse, regardless of their relationship status.

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Domestic Violence Malaysia Legal Reform Unmarried Couples Protection Orders

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