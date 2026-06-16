Malaysia's Domestic Tourism Spending Surges to RM121.3 Billion in 2025

Visitor expenditure grew 13.6% to RM121.3 billion, domestic trips rose 11.5% to 290 million, and paid accommodation share increased, marking a robust recovery driven by festive periods and state campaigns.

Domestic tourism in Malaysia kept its strong upward momentum throughout 2025, with visitor spending climbing 13.6 percent to reach a total of RM121.3 billion, up from RM106.7 billion in the previous year, according to the Domestic Tourism Survey 2025 released by the Department of Statistics.

The chief statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, explained that the surge was fuelled by higher average expenditure among both tourists and excursionists, whose numbers rose by 14.6 percent and 12.2 percent respectively. Tourists continued to dominate the market, contributing 59.5 percent of overall domestic tourism expenditure. {



}The rise in spending coincided with a notable increase in travel activity. The number of Malaysians็บ运្ឋιαუხყզტｮｲង്റ்क្ឋ覽ე়ნราะห์江়覽ชकोｏვ⦑嵣困🔥⬆️🚨 Scrum





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Domestic Tourism Malaysia Visitor Expenditure Travel Trends Economic Growth

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Domestic tourism spending hit RM121.3bil in 2025This is an increase of 13.6% from the year before.

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