Malaysia's Domestic Tourism Sector Sees Strong Growth in 2025

Malaysia's domestic tourism sector has seen a significant increase in visitor expenditure and arrivals in 2025, driven by higher spending among tourists and excursionists. The sector's strong performance is attributed to heightened travel demand during major festive and holiday periods, as well as state-level tourism campaigns and cultural events.

Tourists visit the Sultan Abdul Samad Building at Dataran Merdeka after it is renovated and opened to the public during the first day of Raya Aidilfitri on March 21, 2026.

Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. PUTRAJAYA, June 16 - Malaysia's domestic tourism sector continued its upward trajectory in 2025, with total domestic visitor expenditure rising 13.6 per cent to RM121.3 billion from RM106.7 billion in 2024, according to the Domestic Tourism Survey 2025 released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increase was driven by higher spending among both tourists and excursionists, which grew 14.6 per cent and 12.2 per cent, respectively. Tourists remained the largest contributors to domestic tourism spending, accounting for 59.5 per cent of total visitor expenditure.

The stronger spending trend coincided with an increase in domestic travel activity, with the number of domestic visitors rising 11.5 per cent to 290.1 million in 2025 compared with 260.1 million in the previous year. The increase reflects a stronger propensity among travellers to participate in domestic tourism activities and spend longer periods at destinations within the country, Mohd Uzir said in a statement.

He attributed the sector's strong performance to heightened travel demand during major festive and holiday periods, including Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Deepavali, Christmas and school holidays. State-level tourism campaigns held under various Tahun Melawat Negeri initiatives also helped stimulate interstate travel and tourism spending.

In addition, cultural and tourism events such as the Kaamatan Festival in Sabah and Gawai Dayak celebrations in Sarawak contributed to increased visitor movements and tourism-related economic activities. Large-scale concerts, festivals, exhibitions and sporting tournaments further encouraged domestic travel, while Malaysia's hosting of several ASEAN meetings and related programmes boosted business and event-related travel nationwide. In terms of travel patterns, land transport remained the preferred mode of travel, accounting for 97.5 per cent of domestic trips in 2025.

For accommodation, staying with relatives and friends continued to be the most popular choice, representing 56.2 per cent of tourists. However, the use of paid accommodation increased to 43.8 per cent in 2025 from 39.6 per cent a year earlier, with hotels remaining the leading option at 23.1 per cent. At the state level, Selangor remained the country's most visited destination with 36.4 million visitors, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 35.1 million visitors and Perak with 23.6 million.

Mohd Uzir said the growth in visitor arrivals, spending and length of stay showed that domestic tourism continued to play an important role in supporting economic growth and local development. - Bernam





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