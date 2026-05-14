Malaysia's Diesel Subsidy Jumps to RM2.5 Billion a Month Amid West Asia Tensions

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that Malaysia's diesel subsidy has increased to RM2.5 billion a month due to ongoing tensions in West Asia, which are affecting global oil supply. He also mentioned the government's plan for a gradual transition towards electric (EV) trucks and the need for adequate incentives for businesses to adopt EVs.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke delivers his speech during the official launch of the Malaysia Commercial Vehicle Expo (MCVE) in Kuala Lumpur. May 14, 2026—Picture by Raymond Manuel!

Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Malaysia’s diesel subsidy has jumped to RM2.5 billion a month as ongoing tensions in West Asia continue to choke global oil supply, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

Loke said the government hopes for a gradual transition towards electric (EV) trucks, while noting that business operators will require adequate incentives to make that shift.

‘This (RM2.5 billion) is something very huge. Financially, it is very, very hard for the government to sustain this,’ Loke said in his opening remarks at the Malaysia Commercial Vehicle Expo 2026 here today.

Nevertheless, the government will try our level best to ensure that we can continue to help the industry weather the current storm.

‘But over the long term, what we are hoping is that there will be a gradual transition towards EV trucks,’ he added. Loke said the Special EV Task Force will be meeting Transport Ministry officials next week to discuss incentives for businesses adopting EVs. While acknowledging that the transition to EV trucks would require massive investments to develop charging infrastructure, Loke said doing so would help Malaysia’s fuel-efficiency needs and net-zero goal by 2050.

The ministry, he said, is also exploring the option of introducing telematics in all trucks to ensure drivers stay vigilant on the road and provide companies with a more robust monitoring system. However, he stressed that the ministry will not make telematics mandatory but rather wants to encourage transport operators to gradually adopt the practice as part of their corporate safety culture.

‘I hope that we do not have to use the stick all the time. We hope to use carrot more, to encourage, so that industries can adopt willingly and happily,’ he added





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Malaysia Diesel Subsidy West Asia Global Oil Supply Electric Trucks Special EV Task Force Telematics

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