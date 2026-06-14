Malaysia's Dengue Cases Surge 27% Nationwide, Sabah Hit hardest with 50% Rise

Malaysia faces a sharp increase in dengue cases, with Sabah reporting a 50.4% rise. The Health Ministry attributes the surge to a cyclical trend and a dominant DEN-3 sub-variant, launching the Kombat programme with Behavioural Insights to drive community action.

Dengue cases in Malaysia have shown a significant increase nationwide, with a total of 33,367 cases reported as of June 13, 2024, during Epidemiological Week 23.

This represents a 27% rise compared to the 27,640 cases recorded during the same period in 2023. The state of Sabah is experiencing a particularly severe outbreak, with 2,866 cases, marking a sharp 50.4% increase from 1,905 cases in the previous year. Several districts in Sabah, including Kota Kinabalu, Kota Marudu, Tawau, Sandakan, Penampang, and Putatan, have been identified as the main contributors to the state's caseload.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad explained that while the surge aligns with a predictable cyclical trend of infections occurring every four to five years, vigilance is essential. He also noted that a shift in circulating dengue virus sub-variants, with DEN-3 now dominant, is a contributing factor. To combat the rise, the Ministry of Health has introduced the Dengue-Free Community (Kombat) programme, which employs a Behavioural Insights (BI) approach rooted in behavioural economics.

The strategy aims to nudge communities toward positive behavioural change through environmental interventions, community empowerment, and a whole-of-society approach, including enhanced entomological surveillance. The minister emphasized that awareness alone is insufficient; creating supportive conditions for action is crucial, requiring collaboration between federal and state governments.

These efforts were highlighted during the national-level ASEAN Dengue Day, World Malaria Day, and Mega Gotong-Royong events held in conjunction with the 2026 National Healthy Malaysia Agenda Roadshow at the Manggatal Community Hall in Kota Kinabalu





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dengue Malaysia Sabah Health Ministry Kombat Programme Behavioural Insights DEN-3 Epidemiological Week Cyclical Trend

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabah Southern Madani Link project to strengthen Sabah’s power gridSIPITANG: The Sabah Southern Madani Link (SSML) project, currently under construction and expected to be completed by 2028, will play a key role in strengthening Sabah’s electricity supply grid

Read more »

Malaysia's Oil Strategy and Petronas' Long-Term Commitment to SabahAn analysis of Malaysia's oil import-export dynamics and Petronas' announced plans for significant investment in Sabah's energy sector over the next ten to fifteen years, focusing on shared growth and ecosystem development.

Read more »

GWM Malaysia Aims for Double-Digit Growth by 2026 Amid Strong Sales Surge and New Electrified Model LaunchesGWM Malaysia is targeting double-digit growth by the end of 2026, following a 117% sales increase in 2024 to nearly 5,900 units. The company unveiled two new electrified models, the ORA 5 HEV and Haval H7 Hi4 PHEV, at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, as part of its strategy to expand hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings. GWM Malaysia emphasizes localization under its 'Go with Local, Grow with Malaysia' approach, aiming to strengthen its presence and position Malaysia as a manufacturing and export hub for right-hand-drive models in Southeast Asia.

Read more »

Invisible in Sabah but known in the art capitalsCONTEMPORARY Sabah artist Yee I-Lann said Sabah’s creative community is largely invisible at home despite producing some of Malaysia’s most internationally recognised talents.

Read more »