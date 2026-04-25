Malaysia's Cybersecurity Focus Should Be on Coordination, Policy – Sapura Holdings CEO

Sapura Holdings CEO Shahril Shamsuddin argues that Malaysia’s biggest cybersecurity challenge is not technology, but coordination and policy. He advocates for a centralized approach and a thriving local ecosystem to strengthen cyber resilience and reduce reliance on foreign solutions.

Kuala Lumpur – A leading voice in Malaysia ’s technology sector, Shahril Shamsuddin, Group CEO of Sapura Holdings Sdn Bhd, has emphasized that the nation’s primary cybersecurity hurdle isn’t a lack of technological prowess, but rather a deficiency in coordinated strategy and comprehensive policy implementation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (Natsec) 2026 exhibition, Shahril articulated the need for a centralized organization to spearhead core cybersecurity operations, bolstered by a robust network of vendors, contractors, and collaborative partners. He underscored that a truly secure cyber environment necessitates a holistic approach, ensuring not only the lead organization’s cybersecurity but also that of its entire supply chain, recognizing the interconnected nature of modern systems.

The CEO cautioned against a fragmented approach, highlighting that focusing solely on individual system fortifications without addressing overarching coordination issues would inevitably leave vulnerabilities exposed across interconnected networks. He stated that a coherent national strategy is paramount to achieving genuine cyber safety, and simply scaling isolated components will prove insufficient. A complete overview of the national infrastructure, encompassing the entire supply chain, is crucial for effective cybersecurity.

Shahril’s comments arrive at a pivotal moment as the Malaysian government actively strengthens its cyber framework through the recently enacted Cyber Security Act 2024, which came into effect on August 26, 2024. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo has also recently stressed the urgent need to address existing gaps in policy, technological resources, skilled personnel, and international enforcement mechanisms to bolster the nation’s cyber resilience.

While the Cyber Security Act 2024 is viewed as a positive advancement, some critics contend that it doesn’t fully address the broader legal and strategic complexities of modern cyber warfare. Shahril’s vision extends beyond merely establishing a single dominant cybersecurity provider. He advocates for the cultivation of a thriving domestic ecosystem encompassing a diverse range of companies within the cybersecurity field, including supporting businesses and partner firms. This approach, he believes, will foster competition and stimulate innovation.

Sapura Holdings aims to play a central role in anchoring this ecosystem by functioning as a lead platform builder, enabling other local vendors and specialized firms to develop complementary products and services. This model, he explained, would function akin to a ‘mothership’ with surrounding vendors operating under a unified strategy and utilizing compatible technologies, thereby generating broader economic benefits and reducing reliance on foreign solutions.

Furthermore, Shahril highlighted the importance of local technology development and construction in minimizing financial outflows and bolstering the industry’s overall robustness. He believes that spreading innovation across a network of specialized players, while simultaneously strengthening the local supply chain, is key to long-term success. The proposed platform-and-partner model, where Sapura creates the foundational platform and extends its capabilities through collaborative partners integrated into the supply chain, would create a more resilient and adaptable system.

This approach, he argues, is not simply about building a secure network; it’s about fostering a self-sustaining ecosystem that drives economic growth, innovation, and national security. The challenge of building cyber resilience is a complex undertaking, requiring the synergistic interplay of systems, human behavior, and robust policy frameworks. It’s a long-term commitment, not a quick fix, and requires sustained investment and collaboration across both the public and private sectors.

The focus must shift from reactive measures to proactive strategies that anticipate and mitigate emerging threats, ensuring Malaysia’s digital infrastructure remains secure and competitive in an increasingly interconnected world. The development of a strong local cybersecurity industry is not just a matter of national security, but also a crucial step towards achieving economic independence and technological sovereignty





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