Malaysia's Children's Mobile Court: Bringing Justice to Vulnerable Youth

An overview of Malaysia's Mobile Courts initiative, focusing on the specialized Children's Mobile Court designed to protect child victims and witnesses by reducing trauma and improving access to justice in remote and underserved communities.

The Malaysian judiciary has taken significant strides to ensure that justice is accessible to all, particularly to vulnerable groups such as children through its innovative Mobile Courts initiative.

This initiative, launched around 2018, was designed to serve communities in remote and interior areas where traveling to a courthouse was often an insurmountable challenge. The success of this program has led to the creation of a specialized branch: the Children's Mobile Court. This development reflects a shared commitment between the Judiciary and the federal government to foster a fairer, more child-sensitive justice system.

The Children's Mobile Court aims to reduce the intimidation and trauma often associated with traditional court settings for child victims and witnesses, ensuring they can provide their testimony effectively and with minimal distress. The initiative incorporates three key components: the Vehicle for Meaningful Redress (VMR), which safely transports child victims and witnesses; the Victims' Nexus to Justice (VNEJ), a modified van where children can testify remotely in a comfortable environment; and the Vehicle for Nationwide Justice (VNJ), a courtroom on wheels equipped to hear cases outside conventional court settings.

The VNEJ, a modified Weststar Maxus V80 van, is equipped with amenities like daybeds, pillows, books, toys, air-conditioning, and anatomical dolls to help children feel at ease. It can also serve as a video conferencing room or a temporary witness room with Victim Liaison Officers.

The VNJ, a modified Isuzu truck, functions as a fully equipped mobile courtroom with spaces for the judge, prosecutors, lawyers, court staff, auxiliary police, the witness, and the accused, though it lacks a public gallery due to space constraints. Registrars and judges report favorable outcomes, noting that children who previously hesitated during testimony are now able to complete their statements more easily. While the quality of testimony may not be quantifiably improved, the process significantly reduces anxiety and trauma.

This is especially crucial in cases under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act. Furthermore, the Mobile Court alleviates economic burdens for families from less privileged backgrounds, as traveling to a permanent courthouse can be costly. By bringing court services directly to the communities, the Judiciary ensures that every child, regardless of location or socioeconomic status, can access justice in a supportive environment.

The initiative underscores a broader judicial philosophy championed by former Chief Justice Tun Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh: justice must reach those who have long stood furthest from its protection





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Mobile Courts Children's Mobile Court Malaysia Judiciary Child Witness Protection Victim Liaison Officers Remote Justice Legal Reform Sexual Offences Against Children Act VNEJ VNJ VMR

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