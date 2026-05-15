Malaysia's Anwar: Low's Pardon Bid Not An Issue As He's Still In Legal Proceedings

Anwar Ibrahim, a prominent Malaysian politician, has dismissed the idea of the Malaysian government opposing Low Taek Jho's pardon bid in the US, stating that the matter is not an issue as he is still undergoing legal proceedings.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Seremban, Anwar described the matter as a"non-issue" and said the Malaysia n government would not interfere while legal proceedings remain ongoing in the US.

"As far as we are concerned, we are not going that route," Anwar said when asked whether Putrajaya would formally oppose Low's pardon bid. "Even if he has submitted, it is not an issue that we should discuss because he is still undergoing this process in the courts. " According to the US Department of Justice website, Low is seeking a"pardon after completion of sentence".

AFP reported that Low remains a fugitive and has been indicted in the US over his alleged role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal. The 1MDB fund was launched in 2009 under then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. Investigators across several countries later alleged that more than USD4.5 billion was siphoned from the state investment fund between 2009 and 2015 by officials and associates linked to the operation.

Throughout the proceedings, Najib's legal team repeatedly pointed to Low as the alleged mastermind behind the scheme. Over the years, widespread speculation and media reports suggested he may have been residing in China, though his whereabouts remain officially unconfirmed. The 1MDB scandal became one of the biggest political and financial controversies in Malaysian history, contributing heavily to the collapse of Barisan Nasional's decades-long rule in the 2018 general election.

The scandal also triggered investigations across multiple countries and led to the convictions of two former Goldman Sachs bankers. Authorities alleged that money linked to the scandal was used to fund lavish purchases around the world, including luxury real estate, artwork by Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, a superyacht, and even the Hollywood film Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio also testified during court proceedings related to the case, with investigators detailing Low's extravagant spending and celebrity-filled parties.

World Bank Identifies 4 Reasons Why Salaries In Malaysia Are Low Kepong Bak Kut Teh Attacker Identified As Same Suspect In 2024 Viral Cleaver Assault Cas





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Low Taek Jho 1MDB Scandal Legal Proceedings Pardon Bid US Department Of Justice International Trade And Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani Task Force Recovering 1MDB-Linked Assets Worldwide Convicted In Multiple Corruption-Related Cases Siphoned From The State Investment Fund Alleged Mastermind Behind The Scheme Remains A Fugitive Has Been Indicted In The US Alleged Role In The Multibillion-Dollar 1MDB S Sought A\Pardon After Completion Of Sentence\ Remains Officially Unconfirmed Contributed Heavily To The Collapse Of Barisan Triggered Investigations Across Multiple Count Convictions Of Two Former Goldman Sachs Banker Money Linked To The Scandal Was Used To Fund L Extravagant Spending And Celebrity-Filled Part

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anwar announces RM5mil allocation for Malaysian Youth CouncilSINGAPORE: Starbucks has been told by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) to remove or amend signs referring to its transition towards halal certification, after a sign by the coffee chain posted on social media drew the attention of netizens.

Read more »

Anwar should oppose Jho Low pardon bid with direct letter to Trump, says Guan EngKUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should immediately write to US President Donald Trump to formally oppose fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho’s...

Read more »

A non-issue: M'sia won't support Jho Low's pardon bid, says AnwarMay 15 (Reuters) - France captain Kylian ⁠Mbappe said he is now the fourth-choice forward at Real ⁠Madrid after manager Alvaro Arbeloa left him out of the starting ‌line-up for their 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on Thursday.

Read more »

Malaysia tak pertimbang permohonan berkait pengampunan Jho Low, kata AnwarSEREMBAN: Malaysia tidak akan mempertimbangkan sebarang permohonan pengampunan melibatkan ahli perniagaan yang menjadi buruan pihak berkuasa, Low Taek Jho atau

Read more »