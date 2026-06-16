Malaysia's Anti-Bullying Tribunal: Non-Compliance Can Lead to Imprisonment

The Anti-Bullying Tribunal in Malaysia warns that perpetrators who fail to comply with its orders may face imprisonment under the Anti-Bullying Act 2026, providing strong deterrents and enforcement mechanisms.

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly established Anti-Bullying Tribunal in Malaysia has made it clear that individuals found liable for bullying who refuse to comply with its orders may face severe consequences, including imprisonment.

Tribunal President Nurul Husna Awang emphasized that the tribunal's awards are final and binding, though they remain subject to judicial review as permitted under the Anti-Bullying Act 2026. More critically, she warned that perpetrators who fail to adhere to a tribunal award could trigger enforcement actions under Section 44 of the Act, which stipulates fines and imprisonment for non-compliance. This development marks a significant step in strengthening legal protections for bullying victims in the country.

The tribunal was launched as a secondary avenue for victims to seek justice, complementing existing legal channels. At a press conference following the launch on Tuesday, June 16, Nurul Husna explained the enforcement mechanism: If a perpetrator disregards an award-for instance, by refusing to pay compensation-the complainant must report the non-compliance to authorities. Once the tribunal assists in registering the award with a civil court, its role concludes.

From there, victims can pursue either civil enforcement through the courts or criminal action for non-compliance. Under Section 44, failure to comply within 30 days can result in a fine, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. In cases where compensation or damages are awarded, the fine may be up to twice the amount of the compensation ordered. Nurul Husna further clarified the process for criminal proceedings: A police report must be lodged before prosecution can begin.

If imprisonment becomes necessary, the case moves to the Attorney General's Chambers, which will handle the matter through standard court procedures. For enforcement of awards up to RM250,000, the tribunal will register them with the Sessions Court. Addressing challenges such as anonymous social media accounts or perpetrators located overseas, Nurul Husna stated that the tribunal will collaborate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify responsible parties.

This robust framework aims to ensure that bullying victims have effective recourse, deter perpetrators, and uphold justice in an increasingly digital and interconnected world. The establishment of the tribunal and its stringent penalties reflect Malaysia's commitment to combating bullying in all its forms. By providing a dedicated body to handle complaints and enforce awards, the government seeks to reduce the burden on traditional courts and offer a more accessible, specialized process for victims.

However, the possibility of imprisonment for non-compliance underscores the seriousness of these offenses. Legal experts anticipate that this approach will encourage compliance and discourage would-be bullies, while also raising awareness about the legal repercussions of bullying. As the tribunal begins its work, attention will focus on its effectiveness in delivering timely justice and its impact on reducing bullying incidents across the nation





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Anti-Bullying Tribunal Malaysia Imprisonment Non-Compliance Bullying Victims

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