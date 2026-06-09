Malaysia's 2030 driverless car target faces legal liability vacuum

Malaysia aims to permit Level 3 autonomous vehicles by 2030, but experts warn that the current Road Transport Act 1987 is outdated and lacks provisions for self-driving technology. Without urgent legal reforms, courts may unjustly blame human drivers for accidents caused by machine errors, creating a 'Moral Crumple Zone'. Proposals include amending the law to recognize AI as drivers, mandating data black boxes, adopting UNECE Regulation 157, clarifying liability, adjusting insurance, and forming a national task force.

Malaysia 's ambition to allow driverless vehicles or Level 3 Autonomous Driving by 2030 is set to cause serious legal confusion if the national legal framework is not amended promptly.

Road safety activist Shahrim Tamrin states that the most critical gap faced by Malaysia is not due to engineering factors but stems from the weaknesses of the existing legal system which is not yet ready. He notes that the current Road Transport Act 1987 was written based on a single assumption: that vehicles must be fully controlled by humans.

Our legal system currently has no provisions involving algorithms, software developers or companies supplying self-driving systems in the event of an accident. Without clear and precise laws, courts will inevitably blame humans indiscriminately even though the machine was actually taking over driving at that time.

This is not justice, it is confusion, he said in a paper titled 'Legal Liability Vacuum Malaysia's Autonomous Driving Groundworks' submitted to several ministries including the Ministry of Transport and the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform). Previously, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Sim Tze Tzin revealed the 2030 target for Level 3 Autonomous Driving but admitted that Malaysia has not yet started any official discussions on the legal framework related to the technology.

Further elaborating, Shahrim explained that the lack of specific laws is worrying as it will drag the national justice system into a 'Moral Crumple Zone' phase. Under that phase, courts will tend to blame the driver or vehicle occupant closest to the scene in a fatal accident even though the victim had no ability to prevent the violation.

This situation is not only unfair to the individuals involved, but also indirectly eliminates commercial pressure on manufacturers to build safer vehicle systems, he said. Shahrim proposed several key amendments: Amend the Road Transport Act 1987 to recognize autonomous systems as drivers from a legal perspective. Mandate black box Data Storage Systems for Automatic Driving (DSSAD) on all autonomous vehicles, including test vehicles via JPJ instructions as soon as possible.

Sign the UNECE Regulation No. 157, which is a binding international standard for Level 3 safety. Update the three-tier liability framework so courts clearly know who is responsible: manufacturer, driver or both. Improve motor insurance methods to require manufacturers to contribute premiums for systems that are their responsibility. Empower MIROS, Cyber Security Malaysia and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and expedite the establishment of the Malaysia Transport Safety Board (MTSB) to forensically investigate autonomous vehicle incidents.

Shahrim also suggested establishing a National Autonomous Driving Task Force to bring together automotive experts, lawyers, scientists and insurance companies to draft the law before it is brought to Parliament. The 2030 target is a starting point, not an endpoint. The journey must be built before these machines arrive on our roads, he said





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