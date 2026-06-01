Malaysia Rolls Out Enhanced MyKad with Advanced Security Features

Malaysia's national identity card, the MyKad, is undergoing a major overhaul with the introduction of the New Structure MyKad this month. The new card features enhanced security measures to protect personal identities and data.

Malaysia's national identity card, the MyKad, is undergoing a major overhaul with the introduction of the New Structure MyKad this month. The new card features enhanced security measures to protect personal identities and data.

The phased rollout, which begins this month, marks the latest effort to enhance the security of the MyKad, first introduced in 2001. The new card will feature 53 security elements, compared to 23 in the current version, including QR codes for verification and enforcement purposes, holograms, microtext, ultraviolet security features, laser engraving, and a chip with a higher level of encryption.

The improvements are expected to enhance identity verification capabilities while reducing the risk of forgery and misuse of identification documents. The rollout of the New Structure MyKad is expected to be officially launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on a date to be announced. As an initial step, the new card will be issued at the National Registration Department's headquarters in Putrajaya and 18 selected offices through an appointment system before being expanded nationwide in stages.

Priority will be given to applicants who make appointments through the JPN Appointment System, as well as holders of Plastic Identity Cards, High-Quality Identity Cards, and Version 1 MyKad. Holders of these cards are required to replace their cards with the New Structure MyKad in stages within three years.

The introduction of the New Structure MyKad marks the latest chapter in the evolution of Malaysia's national identification system, which began in 1948 with paper-based identity cards in Peninsular Malaysia before being extended to Sabah and Sarawak. The system later evolved to plastic identity cards in the 1960s to improve durability, followed by the introduction of high-quality identity cards in the 1980s with enhanced security features.

Malaysia made history in 2001 with the launch of the MyKad, recognised as one of the world's earliest multipurpose smart cards. The technology was further enhanced in 2012 with a more advanced security chip, while the New Structure MyKad represents the latest step in the continuing evolution of the country's identity system





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Mykad National Identity Card Security Features Identity Verification Personal Data Protection

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