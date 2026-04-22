Malaysia Repatriates 21 Containers of Illegal E-waste Under Operation Green Shield

Port Klang authorities have successfully repatriated 21 containers of electronic waste to their countries of origin as part of Operation Green Shield, a crackdown on illegal e-waste imports following a total ban implemented on April 1st, 2026. A total of 763 containers have been identified, with 615 currently under investigation, involving multiple agencies and potential legal action against shipping companies.

The ongoing efforts to combat illegal electronic waste (e-waste) shipments through Malaysia ’s Port Klang have yielded significant results, with 21 containers of illicit materials successfully returned to their originating countries as part of Operation Green Shield .

This operation, initiated on February 27th, represents a concerted push by the Port Klang Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) and other relevant authorities to enforce the total ban on e-waste imports, which came into effect on April 1st, 2026, through the Customs (Amendment) Order (No. 3) 2026. To date, authorities have identified a substantial 763 containers suspected of containing e-waste.

The initial phase of the operation focused on inspecting 148 containers, culminating in the re-export of 21, demonstrating a commitment to adhering to both national and international regulations governing the handling of hazardous waste. The scale of the issue is considerable, with a further 615 containers currently under investigation. This second phase of scrutiny involves a multi-agency approach, with 131 containers being examined under the stringent provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities.

Additionally, AKPS is directly investigating 112 containers, while the Customs Department is handling 372 containers, some of which were initially inspected as far back as 2025. This highlights the long-term nature of the challenge and the need for sustained vigilance. The investigation isn’t solely focused on the containers themselves but also extends to the shipping companies involved. Authorities have identified four shipping liners connected to 15 containers for which they have yet to receive necessary information.

A formal reminder has been issued, with a deadline of May 2nd for a response. AKPS has signaled its willingness to take decisive action against non-compliant shipping companies, including the potential temporary suspension of their operating licenses until the containers in question are fully removed from Malaysian territory. This firm stance underscores the government’s determination to hold all parties accountable for their role in the illegal e-waste trade.

The enforcement strategy is comprehensive, aiming to disrupt the entire supply chain, from the initial shipment to the final destination. The total ban on e-waste imports is a critical step in protecting Malaysia’s environment and public health, as improper handling of electronic waste can lead to severe pollution and health risks due to the presence of hazardous materials like lead, mercury, and cadmium.

The operation is not merely reactive; it is a proactive measure to prevent Malaysia from becoming a dumping ground for the world’s electronic waste. The authorities are committed to strengthening border controls and enforcement mechanisms to ensure the long-term success of this initiative. Datuk Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, commander of AKPS, emphasized the agency’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests and border sovereignty.

He stated that AKPS will continue to rigorously inspect trade containers suspected of carrying prohibited electronic waste, aligning its efforts with the full implementation of the import ban. This ongoing vigilance is crucial, as illegal shipments often attempt to circumvent regulations through deceptive practices. The collaboration between AKPS, the Customs Department, and other law enforcement agencies is essential for effectively tackling this complex issue.

The successful repatriation of the 21 containers serves as a clear message to those involved in the illegal e-waste trade: Malaysia will not tolerate the exploitation of its territory for the disposal of hazardous waste. The operation also highlights the importance of international cooperation in addressing the global challenge of e-waste management.

By working with other countries to trace the origins of these shipments and ensure their proper handling, Malaysia is contributing to a more sustainable and responsible approach to electronic waste disposal worldwide. The continued success of Operation Green Shield will depend on sustained funding, robust enforcement, and ongoing collaboration between all stakeholders





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