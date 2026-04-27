Malaysia Removes Over 43,000 Scam Content Pieces in Q1, Tackles Rising Online Threats

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching announced the removal of 43,618 scam-related content pieces from social media platforms in the first quarter of 2024, highlighting a significant increase in online scams and misinformation. The government is collaborating with platforms and emphasizing the importance of digital literacy and regional cooperation to combat these growing threats.

The Malaysia n government is actively working with social media platforms to combat the rising tide of online scams and misinformation. Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching revealed that a significant 43,618 pieces of scam-related content were removed from various platforms during the first quarter of this year alone.

This removal action was initiated through requests made by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and thankfully, platform providers have largely cooperated with these requests. However, the increasing numbers paint a concerning picture. The volume of scam content removed has seen a dramatic escalation in recent years, jumping from 6,297 cases in 2023 to a substantial 63,652 in 2024, with projections indicating a further increase to 98,503 cases by 2025.

This upward trend underscores the growing sophistication and prevalence of online fraudulent activities targeting Malaysian citizens. The effectiveness of MCMC’s takedown requests isn’t absolute, highlighting a challenge in fully controlling the spread of harmful content. While MCMC has issued a total of 255,931 takedown requests since 2023, platform providers have only complied with 212,070 of them.

This discrepancy suggests that some content remains accessible despite being flagged as potentially harmful, or that the platforms may have differing interpretations of what constitutes a violation of their policies. Minister Teo Nie Ching stressed the vital role of collective effort in addressing this issue, emphasizing the need for collaboration between the government, media outlets, and the public.

A key component of this collaborative approach is enhancing digital literacy among citizens, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to identify and avoid falling victim to scams and misinformation. The Minister highlighted the importance of media organizations in disseminating accurate information and promoting critical thinking skills.

Furthermore, the government is actively exploring strategies to improve the responsiveness of social media platforms to takedown requests and ensure more consistent enforcement of content moderation policies. The threat extends beyond simple scams and encompasses the broader challenges of fake news and the emerging danger of deepfakes. Minister Teo Nie Ching articulated that these issues are no longer confined to national borders but represent a global crisis impacting nations worldwide.

She reaffirmed Malaysia’s dedication to bolstering regional cooperation in the fight against misinformation, specifically focusing on the development of clear and standardized guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in media content. The responsible implementation of AI is crucial, as it has the potential to both enhance and undermine the integrity of information. Malaysia is actively engaging with regional partners to establish a framework that promotes ethical AI practices and mitigates the risks associated with AI-generated misinformation.

This includes exploring technologies for detecting deepfakes and developing strategies for countering their spread. The 21st General Assembly of the Asean Journalists Federation, which Minister Teo Nie Ching officiated, provided a platform for discussing these critical issues and fostering collaboration among journalists across the region. The ongoing efforts demonstrate a proactive approach to safeguarding the digital landscape and protecting citizens from the harmful effects of online deception.

The government’s commitment to working with stakeholders and strengthening regional partnerships is essential in navigating the complex challenges posed by the evolving digital environment. A promotional offer was also mentioned in conjunction with the news, offering an additional RM10 upon signup with a minimum cash-in of RM100 using the code VERSAMM10, subject to terms and conditions





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Online Scams Misinformation Social Media MCMC Digital Literacy Deepfakes Cybersecurity Malaysia ASEAN AI

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