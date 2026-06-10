Malaysia Remains Committed to Claim Against Norwegian Defence Company Over NSM Dispute

Malaysia's Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has reaffirmed the country's commitment to pursuing its claim against a Norwegian defence company over the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) dispute. The Royal Malaysian Navy's Littoral Mission Ship Batch 2 programme remains on schedule, while the Defence Ministry has also launched a STEM Education Programme to encourage greater interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics among students.

Malaysia remains committed to pursuing its claim of more than RM1bil against a Norwegian defence company over the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) dispute, despite the company seeking talks with the government, says Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nor din.

Malaysia had officially issued a notice of claim exceeding RM1bil against the Norwegian company following its failure to deliver the NSM system. Norway's decision to revoke the export licence was also criticised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who described the move as unacceptable, saying Malaysia had fulfilled all obligations under the contract since 2018.

The Royal Malaysian Navy's (TLDM) Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch 2 programme remains on schedule, with all three vessels expected to be delivered by the end of 2027. The three vessels are expected to be commissioned in stages, with the first entering service in October 2027, followed by the second in November and the third in December next year.

Meanwhile, 446 children of Armed Forces personnel scored five As and above in the 2025 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, up from 383 students the previous year. The Defence Ministry allocated RM464,400 this year to benefit 605 recipients through various educational assistance schemes and academic excellence incentives. The ministry had also launched a STEM Education Programme with Universiti Sains Malaysia at selected schools in military camps to encourage greater interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics among students





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Malaysia Norwegian Defence Company NSM Dispute Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nor Littoral Mission Ship Batch 2 Programme STEM Education Programme

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