Malaysia reduces fuel prices, deepens cooperation with Singapore in alternative dispute resolution

The Malaysian government has announced a reduction in the retail prices of unsubsidised RON95 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia, while also deepening its cooperation with Singapore in alternative dispute resolution.

The Finance Ministry announced a reduction in the retail prices of unsubsidised RON95 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia , effective from June 4 to 10.

The retail price of RON97 will be set at RM4.35 per litre, a decrease of 30sen from the previous price of RM4.65 per litre. Unsubsidised RON95 will drop to RM3.72 per litre from RM3.92 previously, while the price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will be set at RM4.67 per litre compared with RM4.87 previously.

The government will maintain targeted subsidised prices for the people and selected sectors, covering RON95 at RM1.99 per litre, diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, as well as the Subsidised Diesel Control System at RM2.15 per litre, the Subsidised Petrol Control System at RM2.05 per litre. The public is called upon to continue using fuel prudently to help safeguard the nation's supply stability.

Malaysia and Singapore have also deepened their cooperation in alternative dispute resolution, with a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries. The MoU aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the dispute resolution process, and to promote mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. The agreement covers the use of technology to facilitate the dispute resolution process, as well as the establishment of a joint committee to oversee the implementation of the MoU.

The cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore is expected to benefit the business community, as well as the general public. The two countries have a long history of cooperation in various fields, and this latest agreement is seen as a significant step forward in their relations. The agreement is also expected to promote economic growth and development in the region, as well as to enhance the rule of law.

The dispute resolution process is an important aspect of any legal system, and the cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore is expected to benefit the business community and the general public. The use of technology to facilitate the dispute resolution process is also expected to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the process, and to promote mutual understanding and trust between the two nations.

The joint committee established under the MoU will oversee the implementation of the agreement, and will ensure that the dispute resolution process is fair and transparent. The cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore is expected to benefit the business community and the general public, and to promote economic growth and development in the region. The agreement is also expected to enhance the rule of law, and to promote mutual understanding and trust between the two nations.

The dispute resolution process is an important aspect of any legal system, and the cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore is expected to benefit the business community and the general public. The use of technology to facilitate the dispute resolution process is also expected to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the process, and to promote mutual understanding and trust between the two nations.

The joint committee established under the MoU will oversee the implementation of the agreement, and will ensure that the dispute resolution process is fair and transparent. The cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore is expected to benefit the business community and the general public, and to promote economic growth and development in the region. The agreement is also expected to enhance the rule of law, and to promote mutual understanding and trust between the two nations





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Singapore Fuel Prices Alternative Dispute Resolution Cooperation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parang-Wielding Robbers Slash Malaysian Store Employee Before Fleeing in Singapore-Registered CarA convenience store employee was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete during a violent robbery on Sunday (31 May). The shocking incident was captured by the store’s surveillance cameras and has since circulated widely on social media.

Read more »

Pang Ron-Pei Jing whip home duo to enter Indonesia Open last 16The Malaysian pair beat higher-ranked Marwan Faza-Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata in straight games.

Read more »

Malaysia Prioritizes Cleaner, Smarter Energy Ecosystem Under 13th Malaysia PlanDeputy Economy Minister highlights grid modernization, renewable integration, AI, and regional power connectivity as pillars of the nation's energy transition roadmap and economic transformation.

Read more »

Malaysia, Singapore deepen cooperation in alternative dispute resolutionPETALING JAYA: National doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky has urged badminton's major nations to push for changes to the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) medical regulations following Toh Ee Wei's injury ordeal at the Singapore Open.

Read more »