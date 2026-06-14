Malaysia Records Over 76,000 Human-Wildlife Conflict Complaints with RM58.7 Million in Losses

Between 2021 and May 2023, Malaysia reported 76,361 human-wildlife conflict incidents, leading to an estimated RM58.7 million in damages. Johor accounted for 9,063 complaints and RM7.5 million in losses. The government cites habitat loss due to development as a key factor and outlines measures including the National Elephant Conservation Action Plan and electric fencing to mitigate conflicts.

Between 2021 and May of this year, Malaysia recorded a total of 76,361 complaints related to human-wildlife conflict s, resulting in estimated economic losses reaching RM58.7 million.

These figures highlight a growing and pressing issue across the nation, as interactions between people and wild animals increasingly lead to damage to property, crops, and, in more severe cases, injury or loss of life. The Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, emphasized the urgent need to address these conflicts, noting that they are not merely a matter of financial cost but also of public safety and biodiversity preservation.

In the state of Johor alone, 9,063 such complaints were filed, with losses amounting to RM7.5 million. The minister pointed out that the most frequent conflicts involve species such as macaques, elephants, wild boars, Malayan tigers, and tapirs, all of which are showing an increasingly worrying trend in their interactions with human communities.

The primary driver behind this escalation is habitat loss, a consequence of land-use changes for agriculture, plantations, and the expansion of linear infrastructure including roads, dams, human settlements, and urban areas. Elephants, for instance, require vast roaming territories ranging from 10 to 250 square kilometers depending on food availability and herd composition, making them particularly vulnerable when their natural ranges are fragmented or reduced. To combat this crisis, the ministry has implemented several key initiatives, particularly targeting elephant-related conflicts.

These include the National Elephant Conservation Action Plan (NECAP), the creation of elephant sanctuaries, and the operation of the National Elephant Conservation Centre (NECC) in Lanchang, Pahang. Additionally, the installation of elephant electric fencing systems has been prioritized in high-conflict zones. In Johor, the state government formed a special committee last year to better coordinate mitigation efforts.

Collaborative measures also extend to addressing elephant crossings along the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Track Railway, with joint efforts involving the Johor state government, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), the Transport Ministry, and the Railway Assets Corporation, focusing on identified hotspot areas such as Labis-Bekok-Paloh and Mengkibol-Renggam. As part of ongoing support, the minister also distributed Wildlife Attack Damage Assistance (BKHT) totaling RM79,600 to nine affected individuals during the event at the Johor Elephant Sanctuary





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Human-Wildlife Conflict Elephant Conservation Habitat Loss Johor Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kadar Pengangguran Di Malaysia Meningkat Lebih 500,000 Orang Masih Tiada KerjaAngka terkini menunjukkan bahawa pertumbuhan ekonomi tidak semestinya diterjemahkan kepada pengangguran yang lebih rendah.

Read more »

Weststar Maxus Unveils eTerron 9 Electric Pickup in MalaysiaWeststar Maxus has unveiled the eTerron 9 electric pickup in Malaysia, a fully-electric pickup truck with a dual-motor AWD version and 442 PS of power, and a WLTP range of up to 430 km.

Read more »

GWM Malaysia Aims for Double-Digit Growth by 2026 Amid Strong Sales Surge and New Electrified Model LaunchesGWM Malaysia is targeting double-digit growth by the end of 2026, following a 117% sales increase in 2024 to nearly 5,900 units. The company unveiled two new electrified models, the ORA 5 HEV and Haval H7 Hi4 PHEV, at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, as part of its strategy to expand hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings. GWM Malaysia emphasizes localization under its 'Go with Local, Grow with Malaysia' approach, aiming to strengthen its presence and position Malaysia as a manufacturing and export hub for right-hand-drive models in Southeast Asia.

Read more »

Kelantan Records Highest Rate of Drug Abuse Cases in 2025The national anti-drugs agency has revealed that Kelantan recorded the highest rate of drug abuse cases in the country for 2025, followed by Terengganu, Perlis and Kedah.

Read more »