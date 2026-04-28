Malaysia Recognized as Global Publishing Innovation Leader

Malaysia has been named a top three finalist in the Innovation category of the PublisHer Excellence Awards 2026, a first for Southeast Asia, highlighting the nation's growing influence in the global publishing industry.

Malaysia has achieved a significant milestone in the global publishing landscape, being named among the top three finalists worldwide in the Innovation category of the prestigious PublisHer Excellence Awards 2026.

This remarkable recognition was announced during the Bologna Children’s Book Fair held recently in Bologna, Italy, marking Malaysia as the first representative from Southeast Asia to reach such a distinguished position. Out of a total of 53 international nominations, this accomplishment underscores Malaysia’s growing competitiveness and credibility within the dynamic world of publishing innovation.

The PublisHer Excellence Awards are highly regarded, bringing together prominent women leaders in the publishing industry, with judging criteria focused on leadership, innovation, and impact on the global ecosystem. In the Innovation category, Adibah competed against Monique Leite from Brazil and Kinga Jentetics from the United States, with Leite ultimately claiming the award. The New Leader category was won by Ana María Bermudez from Mexico, while the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Ana Maria Cabanellas from Argentina.

This international gathering of publishing professionals highlights the diverse talent and dedication driving the industry forward. The awards ceremony and associated events serve as a crucial platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and the celebration of excellence in publishing. Malaysia’s presence as a finalist demonstrates a commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing new approaches to publishing, particularly in the realm of children’s literature, given the venue of the announcement at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

The recognition is a testament to the hard work and vision of individuals and organizations within the Malaysian publishing sector. Beyond the awards themselves, Adibah was also invited to participate as a panelist in a PublisHer Lounge session, alongside other industry experts, to discuss the future of the global publishing industry. This session emphasized a critical point: innovation in publishing is not solely reliant on technological advancements. It must also be fundamentally rooted in equitable access.

Ensuring that diverse voices are heard and that publishing opportunities are available to all is paramount to the continued growth and relevance of the industry. The discussion likely explored topics such as digital inclusion, accessibility for readers with disabilities, and the importance of supporting independent publishers and authors from underrepresented backgrounds. This focus on equitable access reflects a growing awareness within the publishing world of the need to address systemic inequalities and create a more inclusive and sustainable future.

The participation of a Malaysian representative in this crucial conversation further solidifies the nation’s commitment to responsible and forward-thinking publishing practices. This achievement will undoubtedly inspire further innovation and collaboration within the Malaysian publishing industry and beyond, fostering a more vibrant and inclusive global literary landscape





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