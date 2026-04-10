Malaysia Reaffirms Independent Foreign Policy Amidst Regional Instability, Anwar Calls for Party Unity

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reiterates Malaysia's independent foreign policy, highlighting the nation's commitment to regional ties while addressing internal party matters. The statement comes in the wake of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and calls for calm within the PKR party.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed Malaysia 's independent foreign policy on Friday, emphasizing the nation's commitment to strong regional ties while simultaneously refusing to ignore the underlying causes of current regional instability.

This stance comes amidst heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East, highlighting Malaysia's delicate balancing act of maintaining diplomatic relations with all parties involved while remaining true to its own principles. Anwar's statements were made in response to recent remarks by Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who stated that Singapore would not negotiate for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, asserting transit is a right under international law. Anwar clarified that Malaysia's approach is guided by its own sovereign principles. 'That is Singapore's view. That is their affair. Our business is that we maintain good relations while taking a firm stand. We cannot discuss Iran’s response without also speaking about the cruel and barbaric attacks by Israel against Iran, supported by the United States. Our foreign policy is clear. We must maintain our friendships with neighbouring countries, but our position is firm,' Anwar told reporters after Friday prayers. The Prime Minister's remarks also come as Malaysia is among several Asian nations whose vessels have been granted passage through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces, following the outbreak of conflict in late February. This situation underscores the practical implications of Malaysia's foreign policy in a complex geopolitical environment. While Singapore has emphasized the legal right of transit passage as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Malaysia has adopted a more nuanced approach, balancing its maritime interests with a vocal critique of the broader geopolitical violence in the Middle East. This position reflects Malaysia's broader commitment to multilateralism and its willingness to engage in dialogue and diplomacy while upholding its national interests and values. Malaysia prioritizes peaceful resolution and the maintenance of international peace. The country is also keen on playing an active role in international forums to advocate for the rights of all nations, especially those of the Global South.\Furthermore, Anwar addressed internal party matters, calling for calm within his own party, PKR, in light of increasing pressure to take disciplinary action against former deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli. The Pandan MP recently received a second show-cause letter from the PKR disciplinary board, stemming from allegations of making negative comments about the party leadership and the Prime Minister. These accusations include claims that the president demands unquestioning loyalty and concerns about the Prime Minister’s management of high-profile integrity cases. When asked for his advice to the party regarding these internal disputes, Anwar urged members to prioritize national issues over personal grievances. 'It is alright. We ask everyone to remain calm for now. The focus should be on the country’s economic problems as this is far more serious than personal issues,' he stated. This call for unity and a focus on national priorities suggests the Prime Minister's recognition of the critical importance of domestic stability and economic well-being, particularly in the face of ongoing global challenges. Anwar's emphasis on economic problems reflects the government's commitment to address pressing issues such as rising cost of living, unemployment, and other economic challenges facing the nation. By prioritizing economic issues, Anwar is signaling the government's resolve to create a conducive environment for economic growth, improve the lives of Malaysian citizens, and ensure the nation's continued progress.\The Prime Minister's dual focus on both foreign policy and internal party dynamics highlights the multifaceted challenges facing Malaysia's leadership. Anwar’s commitment to an independent foreign policy while attempting to maintain regional harmony is a complex task requiring deft diplomacy and a clear understanding of international law and geopolitical realities. Simultaneously, managing internal party affairs while maintaining focus on national priorities requires strong leadership skills and the ability to navigate differing views to achieve consensus. Anwar’s response to both the international and domestic issues demonstrate the need for a cohesive and unified approach to tackle the wide range of challenges. His emphasis on maintaining good relations while staying firm on principles reflects the need to strike a balance between safeguarding national interests and ensuring regional stability. The Prime Minister's firm stand shows the importance of navigating complex international relationships to protect the country's sovereignty. His efforts to address domestic issues underscore the need for effective governance and his attempt to rally his party around national goals reflect his resolve to overcome internal divisions and steer the country towards progress. His leadership demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to playing a responsible and influential role on the global stage, while remaining firmly rooted in its own principles and values





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