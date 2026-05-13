Malaysia Reaches Record International Visitor Arrival in the First Quarter of 2026

Tourism in Malaysia saw a significant rise in the first quarter of 2026, surpassing the previous record set in 2025 by half a million visitors. Good internal and external factors contributed to this increase. Better travel demand during Chinese New Year, particularly from China, and expanded flight connectivity were among the key reasons.

Malaysia welcomed a record 10.6 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2026, marking its strongest start to the year for tourism, with a 5.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

The figure surpassed the previous first-quarter record of 10,102,972 arrivals in 2025 by roughly half a million visitors. Tiong noted that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Malaysia had never crossed the 10 million mark in the first three months of the year. He attributed the growth largely to strong travel demand during Chinese New Year, particularly from China, alongside expanded flight connectivity into the country.

According to Tiong, Malaysia recorded its highest-ever monthly tourist arrivals in February, with 3,472,557 visitors - the first time monthly arrivals exceeded the three million mark. Key markets included Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines. The growth was also supported by stronger air links, with 20 new scheduled international routes launched during the quarter. Tiong said 12 airlines added a total of 95 international flights per week into Malaysia, including new routes connecting more cities in China.

Malaysia also crossed another milestone when visitor arrivals from Europe exceeded 500,000 in the first quarter for the first time. Tiong said the ministry has been actively targeting European travellers as part of efforts to boost tourism receipts, as of the 16 key European markets monitored by the ministry, 15 recorded growth in arrivals. Among the strongest-performing markets were Türkiye, which saw arrivals surge 77.3%, followed by Ukraine at 35.3% and Poland at 23.7%.

Despite the strong performance, Tiong acknowledged that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East began affecting travel patterns towards the end of March, with disruptions to fuel supply and changes to flight routes increasing airline operating costs and contributing to higher ticket prices and some flight cancellations. He said the ministry would continue strengthening partnerships with international tourism and aviation players in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026





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Malaysia International Visitors Tourism First Quarter Record Arrival Record High Chinese New Year COVID-19 Pandemic Flight Connectivity Air Lines 10 102 972 10.6 Million Strong Travel Demand Malaysian Employee Claims Company Key Markets Middle East

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