Malaysia Ranked 7th Most Trusted Country in the World

Malaysia has achieved a high level of trust among its citizens, ranking seventh globally according to the Edelman Trust Barometer 2023. The study highlights concerns about increasing distrust among different groups and the need to bridge social divides for continued economic growth.

Malaysia has climbed to the seventh most trusted country in the world according to the Edelman Trust Barometer 2023. The index has risen to 71 points this year compared to 66 points last year.

Malaysia is one of 28 countries studied to assess the level of trust among its citizens. The study, conducted by the Edelman Trust Barometer 2023, highlights concerns about the increasing distrust of individuals with different views, backgrounds, and information sources. Malaysia has successfully built a nation where it has been ranked among the top most trusted countries in the world. One challenge is to expand trust across different social groups.

Chief Executive Officer of Edelman Malaysia and Senior Advisor for Edelman Asia-Pacific, Mazuin Zin, said Malaysia will face challenges in expanding trust to different social groups. This trust is more concentrated among those with shared values, information sources, and communities.

"Malaysia cannot continue to enjoy high levels of trust if the gap within society continues to widen. Bridging the gap is not only important from a social perspective, but also crucial for ensuring the continued growth of the country. The study also shows that 65% of Malaysian citizens have a tendency to be skeptical or reluctant to trust individuals with different values, social views, or cultural backgrounds.

In addition, 37% of Malaysian citizens get their information from sources with different political views at least once a week. In this statement, 87% of Malaysian citizens believe that people do not trust those with different views, and tend to harm each other. 65% of Malaysian citizens do not think open-mindedly, they are reluctant or unwilling to believe individuals with different views.

However, from an economic perspective, 39% of Malaysian citizens believe that future generations will enjoy a better life than today, and 73% are concerned about foreign parties deliberately spreading false information to local media.





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Trust Edelman Trust Barometer Social Trust Economic Growth Political Views Information Sources Cultural Differences

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Masters 2026: Malaysia's GoH Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin ensures regu final berth, beats IndonesiansMalaysian badminton player, GoH Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin handles his opponents, Muh Putra Erwiansyah-Bagas Maulana, to secure a spot in the men's doubles final at the 2026 Badminton Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur, after defeating them in the semis.

Read more »

Jackie Chan launches '7th Jackie Chan International Action Film Week' in ChinaSINGAPORE: A tycoon allegedly linked to an embezzlement case involving more than US$51 million – around S$72 million at the time – was handed 38 more charges on Wednesday (May 20) for offences including corruption and theft

Read more »

Kiehl’s & Grab Malaysia Celebrate Female Delivery Riders through Suncare Initiative in MalaysiaKiehl's and Grab Malaysia teamed up to support Malaysian female delivery riders through a sun care initiative at Sunway Pyramid. Over 100 women took part in a symbolic convoy ride, with 100 female delivery partners in a symbolic convoy ride to highlight their resilience and raise awareness about the importance of sun protection and well-being while working outdoors.

Read more »

Masuk Mekah tanpa permit: Malaysia tunggu siasatanMalaysia sedang menunggu siasatan berkenaan dakwaan lima rakyat Malaysia yang ditahan memasuki Mekah tanpa permit.

Read more »