Malaysia pushes new tech and tougher laws to stop railway cable theft

Transport Minister Anthony Loke outlines steps to combat rising rail cable theft, including monitoring technology, stricter legislation and lessons from overseas, after recent disruptions to train services.

The Malaysian Transport Ministry is intensifying its response to a wave of railway cable theft that has been crippling train services across the northern peninsula.

Minister Anthony Loke explained that the ministry is evaluating the deployment of advanced monitoring technologies capable of detecting and deterring theft before it occurs. The loss of copper cables not only interrupts the operation of electric train services but also raises serious safety concerns for passengers and railway staff.

Loke emphasized that this is not a matter of ordinary criminal activity; it is a threat to national and state security because the damage caused to critical infrastructure can endanger public life. The minister disclosed that discussions are underway with the Home Ministry to tighten legislation aimed at curbing the illegal removal of railway cables. Despite recent enforcement actions, the problem persists, driven in part by the high market value of copper.

The national rail network stretches roughly one thousand kilometres, much of it traversing remote and sparsely patrolled areas. Such geography gives thieves easy access to vulnerable sections of track and makes timely detection a significant challenge. To address these obstacles, Loke said the ministry is reviewing best practices from abroad, noting that many countries with extensive rail systems confront similar threats and have implemented successful mitigation strategies.

By learning from international experiences, Malaysia hopes to adopt solutions that are both technologically effective and adaptable to local conditions. Earlier in the week an incident involving the theft of approximately one hundred metres of cable between Sungai Siput and Kamunting caused major disruptions to the Electric Train Service and the northern KTM Komuter lines just before the Hari Raya Aidiladha holiday. The outage forced commuters to seek alternative transport and highlighted the urgency of a coordinated response.

Loke assured the public that multiple avenues are being explored, including the use of real‑time surveillance, increased patrolling of remote sections, and harsher penalties for offenders. He called on the community to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, stressing that collective effort is essential to safeguard the rail network and ensure the safety of all travelers





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Railway Cable Theft Transport Security Infrastructure Monitoring Malaysia Rail Network Legislative Reform

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