Malaysia pushes fast‑track scheduling of synthetic drug chemicals to curb rising abuse

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution warns delays in gazetting new synthetic substances threaten police{ } investigations, while cabinet discussions and inter‑ministerial cooperation seek permanent solutions as synthetic drug use spikes on the East Coast and in Johor districts such as Mersing, Pontian and Kota Tinggi, prompting calls for tighter regulation and : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : :

Authorities and regulators in Malaysia are confronting an escalating difficulty in rapidly scheduling synthetic drug chemicals under the Poisons Act 1952, a step deemed essential for uninterrupted legal proceedings.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail emphasised the urgency of swift action, warning that any lag in formally gazetting new substances would significantly impede police investigations and prosecutions. At a press briefing following his participation in the Aspirasi Bebas Dadah Tour organised by the National Anti‑Drugs Agency at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Puteri Wangsa, the minister explained that when a police case points to synthetic drugs, it is referred to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

If toxic components are identified but are not listed in the poisons registry, the subsequent legal process becomes extremely complicated, he said. He was responding to remarks by Deputy Inspector‑General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, who argued that the discovery of a new synthetic compound known locally as Piu Piu, concealed in e‑cigarette liquids, warrants a complete prohibition of vapour products.

According to Ayob Khan, the drug is a blend of fentanyl and other psychoactive chemicals that can induce a severe, zombie‑like high in users. Saifuddin Nasution confirmed that the issue of classifying such hazardous substances has already been tabled before the Cabinet in search of a permanent resolution. He announced that the Home Ministry is intensifying collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Chemistry Department to boost law‑enforcement effectiveness against emerging synthetic drug syndicates.

The minister also revealed that national drug‑use mapping shows the East Coast as the most affected region for synthetic drug consumption. The trend initially surfaced in Kelantan and Terengganu before spreading to Pahang, while the West Coast continues to see mixed use of marijuana and heroin alongside the rise of synthetics.

Recent statistics compiled from the Ministry of Health, private rehabilitation centres, AADK facilities and the police narcotics division indicate that roughly 192,000 individuals across the country are confirmed to be involved in drug and substance abuse. This translates to an average of 560 drug users per 100,000 residents, with synthetic drugs now dominating the consumption pattern. In Johor, the average stands at 499 users per 100,000 residents, slightly below the national figure, yet certain districts exhibit alarming rates.

Mersing recorded the highest prevalence in the state at 1,200 per 100,000 residents, followed by Pontian, Kota Tinggi and Segamat. The minister noted that there are currently thirty drug rehabilitation centres operated by the National Anti‑Drugs Agency, accommodating about five thousand clients nationwide. The government's push to fast‑track the scheduling of synthetic chemicals aims to close legal loopholes and strengthen the country's capacity to combat the growing synthetic drug menace





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