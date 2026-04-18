Malaysia Pursues Russian Oil Talks to Secure Domestic Supply, Prioritizing Local Needs Over Exports

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirms that Malaysia, through Petronas, is negotiating with Russia for oil supplies. He stressed that domestic needs are the absolute priority, with any surplus only considered for friendly nations after local demand is met. The move comes amidst global energy supply concerns impacted by geopolitical tensions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stated that Petroliam Nasional Berhad ( Petronas ) is exploring all avenues, including potential negotiations with Russia, to secure sufficient oil supplies for Malaysia's domestic needs . This proactive measure aims to bolster the nation's energy reserves and ensure uninterrupted public consumption. Anwar highlighted that even European nations and the United States, which had previously imposed sanctions on Russia, are now actively seeking oil supplies from Moscow due to prevailing economic necessities. He emphasized that Malaysia's diplomatic relations with Russia remain positive, allowing Petronas , as a representative of a friendly nation, to engage in negotiations to partially meet the country's energy demands.

Speaking at the official inauguration of the new terminal at LTSIP, the Prime Minister elaborated on the far-reaching impact of global geopolitical tensions. He specifically pointed to the conflicts involving Iran, the United States, and Europe, noting their direct consequences on the international transport sector, leading to fluctuations in oil prices and affecting the availability of fertilizers. Anwar proudly mentioned the government's timely diplomatic interventions, which ensured that Malaysian oil tankers were among the first to safely navigate critical routes like the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic action prevented significant disruptions to the nation's vital energy supply chain.

He further illustrated this success by detailing the recent safe arrival of a Petronas oil tanker at the Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor. This shipment is particularly crucial for the nation's refining capabilities, as such processes can only be conducted at this facility. The smooth passage of this tanker, he explained, was a direct result of the government's early engagement and successful dialogue with Iranian leadership, which secured permission for passage during a period of deadlock in broader international negotiations concerning the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

The global energy landscape is such that other countries are also seeking Malaysia's cooperation. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cited the recent visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as an example, where discussions focused on securing supplies of petrol, diesel, and fertilizers. Despite these international engagements, Anwar reiterated the Malaysian government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing the needs of its own citizens and the domestic market. He clearly stated that any assistance or supply to other nations would only be considered after Malaysia's own requirements are fully met.

The principle is clear: domestic needs are paramount. Only if a surplus exists will Malaysia consider aiding friendly nations; otherwise, the focus remains firmly on supporting its own people first. This stance underscores Malaysia's dedication to energy security and national well-being in a volatile global environment.





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