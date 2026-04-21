Malaysia Projects Moderate Export Growth Amidst Global Economic Uncertainty

Matrade maintains a three to five percent growth forecast for Malaysia's trade in 2026, even as global economic risks and MSME cash flow challenges persist.

Malaysia anticipates a steady growth in its export and trade performance, projecting a moderate expansion of three to five percent for the year 2026. Despite the escalating uncertainties within the global economic landscape, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation ( Matrade ), emphasized that this forecast remains grounded in current market realities. However, he cautioned that these projections are subject to revision should geopolitical or economic crises intensify on a global scale.

The primary risks identified by Matrade include potential energy sector instability and the looming threat of a worldwide economic recession, both of which could significantly dampen international demand for Malaysian products and services. Speaking after a media briefing regarding the trade performance of the first quarter, Reezal Merican highlighted that inflation-driven erosion of purchasing power, which could reach as high as 20 percent in certain markets, poses a severe challenge to export volumes.

Although initial analysts' predictions suggested a significant downturn for March, the actual trade data surpassed expectations, revealing a surprising level of resilience within the Malaysian economy. This performance suggests that despite global headwinds, the local export sector maintains a robust short-term foundation. Nevertheless, authorities remain vigilant, acknowledging that the volatility of the current global climate requires constant monitoring. If conditions deteriorate further, the government stands ready to re-evaluate existing export policies and initiatives to ensure they remain relevant and effective under evolving circumstances.

To further bolster the domestic trade ecosystem, the government has been actively supporting local enterprises. Last year alone, 339 distinct export policy programs were successfully implemented, benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations alike, with a total trade value exceeding RM140 billion. Furthermore, a substantial allocation of RM60 billion has been earmarked to assist micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in penetrating competitive international markets.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist; approximately 74.5 percent of MSMEs are currently grappling with cash flow constraints. These issues are largely attributed to the cancellation of existing orders and the increasing demand for extended credit terms, which now stretch up to six months. In response, relevant agencies are actively considering supplementary support measures, including enhanced financial instruments, to safeguard the solvency and operational stability of these enterprises during these testing times.





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