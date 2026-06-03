Malaysia Prioritizes Cleaner, Smarter Energy Ecosystem Under 13th Malaysia Plan

Deputy Economy Minister highlights grid modernization, renewable integration, AI, and regional power connectivity as pillars of the nation's energy transition roadmap and economic transformation.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must focus on developing a cleaner, smarter, interconnected and resilient energy ecosystem to meet future needs under the 13th Malaysia Plan ( RMK13 ).

Deputy Minister of Economy, Datuk Mohd. Shahar Abdullah said the focus includes efforts to strengthen electricity grid modernization to improve efficiency and reliability of the national power supply system, while enabling large-scale integration of renewable energy (RE). At the same time, the country will also develop battery energy storage capabilities to support grid stability, while accelerating digitalization agendas and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy sector.

RMK13 also emphasizes the importance of expanding ASEAN power connectivity to strengthen cross-border electricity trade, as well as developing a highly skilled workforce to meet the demands of the growing new energy economy. He said this in his speech at the Energy Transition Conference 2026: Energy and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Synergy for Energy Transition, in conjunction with the Energy Transition Conference 2026 (Etcon26) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here. According to Mohd.

Shahar, Malaysia's commitment to a low-carbon future is clear based on the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) launched in 2023 as a long-term framework to transform the national energy landscape. Through six strategic drivers and 10 catalyst projects, NETR provides a comprehensive pathway to accelerate renewable energy adoption, modernize grid infrastructure, strengthen energy efficiency, develop low-carbon technologies, and stimulate green investments, positioning Malaysia as a key energy transition hub in ASEAN.

More importantly, NETR is not just a climate agenda; at its core, it is an economic transformation agenda. It is closely linked to efforts to strengthen long-term economic resilience, enhance national energy security, attract quality investments, create high-income jobs, and ensure the benefits of this transition are inclusively enjoyed by the entire society





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Energy Transition RMK13 NETR Renewable Energy Grid Modernization AI ASEAN Power Connectivity Battery Storage Low-Carbon Economy

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