The Malaysian premier highlighted untapped cooperation potential with Russia in energy, technology and culture during the Asean‑Russia Business Forum, discussed meeting with Putin, and called for action on Gaza crisis.

During the Asean ‑ Russia Business Forum held in Kazan the Malaysia n Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the untapped potential of partnership between the two regions.

He stressed that, compared with established ties to the United States China and India, the corridor to Russia offers new avenues in energy security agriculture cyber security digital technology scientific research and higher education. Anwar urged forum participants to use the platform to deepen mutual understanding and to investigate concrete areas of collaboration such as renewable energy projects, joint research centres and student exchange programmes.

The Prime Minister noted the rapid development of Tatarstan in technology science and defence and suggested that this could become a model for knowledge sharing and joint training initiatives between Malaysia and the Russian republic. The Prime Minister also reviewed his private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed the expansion of bilateral trade and energy cooperation, as well as ways to solidify cultural ties that are seen as essential to a lasting partnership.

Anwar expressed admiration for Russian literature, citing the influence of Tolstoy Chekhov and Pasternak that has reached Malay‑speaking audiences through translations. He also mentioned the enjoyment his children have of Russian folk songs he shares on social media, hinting at a personal dimension that feeds into diplomatic goodwill. These cultural exchanges were praised by Anwar as a bridge between peoples and a foundation for enhanced collaboration in arts and education.

The Forum concluded with a question of urgency: the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Anwar condemned what he considered double standards in global politics, arguing that killing and torturing children and women is incompatible with democratic values. He called for decisive action and for the international community to end its silence.

President Putin indicated that Russia and Malaysia celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties next year and that their regular interaction across ministries agencies parliaments creates a solid framework for further expansion. He welcomed Malaysian support for strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and the Asean, reinforcing the common goal of creating a more secure and prosperous region





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