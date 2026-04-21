Malaysia Prepares for Quantum Computing Threats to National Cybersecurity

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and experts from PTPKM and ICANN address the urgent need to transition to quantum-resilient infrastructure to protect against future cryptographic vulnerabilities.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo recently emphasized the urgent need for Malaysia to fortify its digital defenses in anticipation of the quantum computing revolution. During a significant industry event held in Putrajaya titled The Impact of Quantum Computing on Internet Security, Minister Gobind warned that while quantum technology promises unprecedented advancements in processing power, it simultaneously introduces substantial risks to global cybersecurity.

The core concern lies in the potential for quantum computers to bypass existing cryptographic protocols that currently safeguard sensitive information. By rapidly solving complex mathematical problems that are currently infeasible for traditional supercomputers, quantum systems could effectively render current encryption methods obsolete. The Minister stressed that Malaysia aims to be proactive rather than reactive, focusing on building a robust ecosystem today to ensure the nation is prepared before the technology reaches widespread maturity. This forward-thinking strategy is intended to prevent the systemic struggles that often accompany the late adoption of emerging technologies. The technical complexities of this transition were further elaborated by Datuk Prof Dr Muhammad Rezal Kamel Ariffin, director of the Malaysia Cryptology Technology and Management Centre (PTPKM). He underscored a critical vulnerability known as the harvest now, decrypt later strategy. In this scenario, malicious actors capture and store vast amounts of encrypted data today, waiting for the future development of sufficiently powerful quantum computers to unlock it. To counter this, PTPKM has set an ambitious goal to transition government institutions and National Critical Information Infrastructure (NCII) sectors to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standards by 2030. Prof Muhammad Rezal explained that while today's classical supercomputers would require millions of years to break modern encryption algorithms, a mature quantum computer could theoretically accomplish this in a few hours. Consequently, migrating to quantum-resilient infrastructure is no longer a distant consideration but an immediate national priority to ensure long-term data integrity. Beyond general data encryption, experts are also scrutinizing the impact of quantum advancements on the fundamental architecture of the internet, particularly the Domain Name System (DNS). Champika Wijayatunga, the APAC technical engagement director for the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), highlighted how a compromise of DNS encryption could lead to sophisticated cyberattacks. If quantum computers succeed in breaking these layers, attackers could easily impersonate legitimate websites, steering unsuspecting users toward malicious phishing sites without triggering any security alerts. While Wijayatunga acknowledged that current quantum machines remain highly fragile and require extreme conditions such as temperatures near absolute zero to function, the rapid global investment in this field demands immediate vigilance. The consensus among policymakers and technical experts alike is that the unpredictable nature of quantum development necessitates a comprehensive and preemptive security framework, ensuring that the critical digital infrastructure of Malaysia remains shielded from future threats that remain currently theoretical but potentially devastating





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Data Protection Post-Quantum Cryptography Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strait of Malacca Remains Secure Amidst Global Uncertainty, Malaysia AssertsMalaysia's Defence Minister assures that the Strait of Malacca is secure and stable, unaffected by global geopolitical tensions due to strong regional cooperation. The Minister highlighted the collaborative efforts of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore in maintaining the vital trade route and emphasized the role of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibition as a platform for industry collaboration and technological assessment.

Read more »

Haval H6 hybrid a top seller in MalaysiaKuala Lumpur: The Haval H6 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) has been gaining acceptance in Malaysia, emerging as the second best-selling hybrid in the country driven by strong and sustained consumer confidence in the model.

Read more »

Malaysia to Lodge Protest Against Israeli Death Penalty Move on Palestinians, Humanitarian Flotilla Nears SicilyMalaysia is sending a cross-party parliamentary delegation to Brussels to formally protest Israel's decision to impose the death penalty on Palestinian detainees. Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari highlighted the unity of Malaysian parties in opposing this injustice. Additionally, the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 humanitarian mission is approaching Sicily after weather-related delays.

Read more »

Peminat di Malaysia sangat sopan, teringin berlakon di siniPeminat di Malaysia sangat sopan, teringin berlakon di sini - Esther Yu

Read more »

Fed nominee Warsh prepares for monetary policy road test before Senate panelSenate Banking Committee to scrutinise Kevin Warsh’s Fed reform agenda and policy views in Tuesday's session.

Read more »

Malaysia prepares carbon pricing rolloutApril 20 (Reuters) - ⁠Snapchat-parent Snap on ⁠Monday named Doug Hott ‌as its new CFO, replacing Derek Andersen.

Read more »