Malaysia Police Denies Double Standards in Fatal Accident Cases

Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan denies claims of double standards in handling two recent deadly road collisions. He says every action taken is based on evidence, legal considerations, and the circumstances of each case.

Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan denies claims of double standards in handling two recent deadly road collisions. — Bernama pic! Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today.

T&Cs apply. GEORGE TOWN, May 10 — Police have rejected allegations of practising double standards in taking action over two recent fatal accident cases. Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the allegations were unfounded as every action taken is based on evidence, legal considerations and the circumstances of each case.

"For example, the car driver is already 72 years old, suffers from various illnesses and is undergoing dialysis treatment. If we remand him and place him in lock-up, how is he supposed to receive treatment? That is why we granted bail.

"But if he is involved in a murder case, that is a different matter," he told a press conference after officiating at the Community Crime Prevention Carnival and the launch of the Taman Angkat Amanita for the Penang contingent at the Universiti Sains Malaysia parade ground here today. However, Ayob Khan said the situation differed from another accident case involving a van driver who fatally struck a child.

"The van driver is healthy and 60 years old. If we can remand, we remand. That is why police need to exercise discretion. We are not practising double standards or bias," he said.

Ayob Khan said although the elderly suspect was not remanded, investigations are still ongoing, stressing that there would be no compromise against anyone found guilty. Previously, disputes arose on social media over action taken in two fatal accident cases involving a van driver accused of reckless driving that caused the death of a Year Two pupil, and a Proton X70 driver who rammed into a motorcyclist causing death but was released on police bail due to health reasons. — Bernam





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Malaysia Police Fatal Accident Cases Double Standards Remand Discretion Health Reasons

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