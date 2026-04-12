Malaysia Pledges Continued Support for 1998 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist G. Saravanan

The Malaysian Youth and Sports Ministry, along with the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb), are providing financial and medical assistance to 1998 Commonwealth Games gold medallist G. Saravanan, who is battling Motor Neuron Disease (MND). This support includes assessing his current needs, medical costs, and ongoing care.

The Youth and Sports Ministry of Malaysia has pledged continued support for G. Saravanan , the 1998 Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the 50km race walk, as he battles Motor Neuron Disease (MND). This commitment, announced by Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, underscores the ministry's dedication to the welfare of veteran athletes who have brought pride and glory to the nation on the international stage.

The ministry, in collaboration with the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb), is actively assessing Saravanan's current needs and the associated medical costs to ensure adequate assistance for him and his family. This includes evaluating the expenses related to physiotherapy, medical treatments, and other monthly necessities, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to support during this challenging period. This proactive stance reflects a broader commitment to supporting athletes beyond their competitive years and acknowledging their contributions to Malaysian sports history. Saravanan's achievement at the 1998 Commonwealth Games remains a legendary milestone, solidifying his place in Malaysian sports lore. His victory in the 50km race walk was a historic moment, etching his name in the annals of the nation's sporting triumphs.\Saravanan's condition, diagnosed in 2021, has progressively worsened, significantly impacting his physical capabilities. The disease, which affects motor nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, has left him reliant on a feeding tube and a ventilator. He is unable to speak or walk, requiring around-the-clock intensive care from his family members. Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, during a recent visit, spent time with Saravanan and also provided a personal contribution, demonstrating the government's concern. Yakeb, chaired by Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail, has also been actively involved in providing assistance, including a monthly financial contribution of RM500 to alleviate the family's financial burdens. Since Saravanan's diagnosis, Yakeb has provided over RM30,000 in aid, closely monitoring the progression of his illness and working to offer the necessary support to his family. This collaborative effort between the ministry and Yakeb highlights a commitment to providing holistic care. The commitment ensures financial aid, medical assistance and personal support is given, displaying a comprehensive approach to the wellbeing of the athlete and his family.\Saravanan's wife, M. Sasikala, shared that his condition, though currently stable, shows slight signs of improvement. She described the onset of symptoms, which began in 2021 with speech difficulties, impaired movement, and a limp. Saravanan, previously a coach with the Penang State Sports Council, had to cease working entirely due to his declining health. Sasikala and their three children are now managing his full-time care. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also previously extended assistance to Saravanan, demonstrating widespread support for the former athlete. This collective response from the government, sports organizations, and community leaders exemplifies a united front in supporting Saravanan and his family during this challenging time. The dedication to providing care and the recognition of Saravanan's contributions emphasize the importance of honoring and supporting athletes who have brought glory to the nation. This integrated approach ensures Saravanan receives the necessary care, while simultaneously honoring his legacy as a sporting icon





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G. Saravanan Commonwealth Games Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Youth And Sports Ministry Malaysian Athletics

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