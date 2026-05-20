Malaysia operates under a constitutional monarchy, and a proper understanding of the Rukun Negara and the Federal Constitution is essential for ensuring national governance aligns with its intended structure

Pua explained Malaysia's constitutional monarchy and the limited role of the monarchy in specific areas. He emphasized the need for adherence to the rule of law grounded in the Constitution, as opposed to interpretations that extend beyond its provisions. Pua responded to the request of the Selangor Ruler to visit the Rukun Negara Monument Plaque to understand the true meaning and spirit of the national principles. Politician Datuk Asyraf criticized Pua for disrespecting the royal institution by ridiculing a royal decree and claimed he had become arrogant and overstepped his boundaries.

Former Damansara MP Tony Pua said that a proper understanding of the Rukun Negara and the Federal Constitution is essential in ensuring that national governance remains aligned with its intended structure.

"I believe all Malaysians should carefully read, recite and understand the Rukun Negara, as well as the Malaysian Constitution," he wrote on his Facebook. Puas post yesterday has since drawn more than 9,000 reactions on Facebook, with around 4,900 users responding with the "angry" emoji. Pua explained that Malaysia operates under a constitutional monarchy, where the powers of the monarch are clearly defined and limited.

According to Pua, while there may be slight variations in royal powers across different states, the role of the monarchy is generally confined to specific areas such as Malay customs, Islam, and constitutional functions including the appointment of menteri besar and consent for the dissolution of state legislative assemblies. Pua stressed that adherence to the rule of law must be grounded in the Constitution, rather than interpretations that extend beyond its provisions.

Puas remarks were made in response to Selangor Ruler, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who had earlier urged DAP Seri Kembangan assemblyman Wong Siew Ki and former Selangor Exco Ronnie Liu to visit the Rukun Negara Monument Plaque at Dataran Selangor to better understand the true meaning and spirit of the national principles. Not only netizens, but Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also criticised Pua, accusing him of attempting to appear clever while demonstrating a lack of respect for the royal institution.

"When a royal decree is treated with ridicule, that is not freedom of speech, it is disrespect," Asyraf retaliated on Facebook





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Constitutional Monarchy Rule Of Law Adherence To The Constitution Understanding The Rukun Negara And The Federal National Governance Pua Rukun Negara Monument Plaque Dataran Selangor Royal Institution Umno Royal Decree Freedom Of Speech Respect Arrogance Overstepping Boundaries Etiquette Limits

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