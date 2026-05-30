Malaysia on Track to Become a Reading City

Malaysia has the potential to become a reading city within the next 20 years if efforts to uphold the culture of knowledge and reading continue to be strengthened. The Education Minister said creating such a society requires wider access to quality reading materials and an ecosystem that encourages the practice in daily life.

Malaysia has the potential to become a reading city within the next 20 years if efforts to uphold the culture of knowledge and reading continue to be strengthened, says Fadhlina Sidek.

The Education Minister said creating such a society, which embraces reading as a way of life, requires wider access to quality reading materials as well as an ecosystem that encourages the practice in daily life. We want to build a reading nation. This vision is one where, when people meet, their conversations go beyond exchanging pleasantries and instead revolve around discussing the books they are reading.

Speaking at the launch of a women's reading club in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair, Fadhlina said the aspiration was inspired by a book that she came across during a past visit to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation in Paris. This aspiration can be achieved if every woman in the country takes small steps by allocating at least 10 minutes a day to reading, she said.

Fadhlina added that efforts to nurture a reading culture from early schooling years will be strengthened through the implementation of a new preschool curriculum that places emphasis on shared reading activities. Her ministry's Educational Resources and Technology Division has allocated RM10mil to preschools nationwide to promote reading and develop conducive reading corners. This means parents and children will read together in school spaces, supported with quality reading materials.

Meanwhile, Kota Buku Corporation chief executive officer Adibah Omar said this year's KLIBF was expected to attract about 2.1 million visitors throughout its 10-day run, as encouraging turnout on the opening day showed that its proximity to the Aidiladha celebration had not affected visitor attendance. Many exhibitors returned and said the number of visitors on the opening day was exceptionally high. This is a very encouraging sign.

This year's KLIBF features 1,200 booths, including exhibitors from China showcasing a range of newly published titles. The event is enhanced through a hybrid approach to enable book lovers outside the Klang Valley to enjoy promotional offers and experience the fair online





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